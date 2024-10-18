DraftKings promo code: Win $200 bonus on MLB postseason, NFL + CFB

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can take the guesswork out of betting by signing up with this DraftKings promo code offer. Create a new account and bet $5 on any game to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

Anyone who takes advantage of this opportunity will receive $200 in guaranteed bonuses. In fact, players will secure these bonus bets as soon as the original $5 wager is placed.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options for bettors in October. New users can start with a bet on the MLB postseason, NFL, college football or any other available sport this weekend.

Click here to access this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus In-App Promos SGP Boost for MLB, No-Sweat Bet for NFL Week 7 + Dynasty Rewards, Free Contests Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On October 18, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

There is no shortage of options for bettors this weekend. After all, it’s the fall which means there are tons of football games coming up. New bettors can start with a bet on college football, NFL Week 7 or any other game this weekend.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the MLB postseason on Friday night. The Dodgers can close out the NLCS with a win at Citi Field. Meanwhile, the Guardians are trying to claw back into the ALCS with a Game 4 win.

Remember, bettors who activate this DraftKings promo can bet $5 on any of these games. This will trigger a $200 instant bonus no matter what happens in the selected game. New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets.

How to Register With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click on any of the links above or below to start the registration process.

Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, credit card, debit card, PayPal or any other accepted payment method.

Bet $5 on the MLB postseason, NFL, college football, NHL or any other sport to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

MLB Postseason Continues on Friday

The MLB postseason is in full swing and bettors can cash in on the games with DraftKings Sportsbook. Any $5 bet on the games will turn into $200 in bonuses. From there, bettors can flip these bonus bets on a wide range of MLB markets.

New users can boost the odds on a same game parlay for Game 5 of the NLCS or Game 4 of the ALCS. Same game parlays are tough to win, but anyone who picks a winner will receive a bigger payday. There are also home run markets and other unique player props for the MLB postseason, including the upcoming World Series.

Click here to access this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.