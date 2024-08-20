DraftKings promo: New $200 bonus, NFL+ Premium offers this week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get in on the action for any MLB game by securing this DraftKings promo. Sign up with this offer and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. Additionally, new users will receive a one-month free trial to NFL Premium+.

Instead of rolling the dice on the games this week, new bettors can take advantage of a sure thing. Set up a new account and lock in this $5 bet. New bettors won’t even need to pick a winner to win these bonus bets. Instead, place a $5 bet and get $200 in total bonuses.

The DraftKings Sportsbook app is home to this promo and tons of other ways to win. Download the app directly from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

Register here with this DraftKings promo and turn a $5 bet on any game into $200 in bonuses and a one-month subscription to NFL Premium+.

DraftKings Promo for NFL+ Premium, $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus & NFL Premium+ Subscription Bonus Last Verified On August 20th, 2024 Information Verified By Russ Joy

This is a chance for bettors to secure instant bonuses with any $5 bet. Remember, the outcome of the original wager won’t make a difference when it comes to these bonus bets. Placing that $5 wager will be enough to get eight $25 bonus bets.

From there, new players can get a feel for the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New users who take advantage of this offer can use these bonus bets on MLB throughout the week or on college football this weekend.

After all, football is almost back. New players who grab this bonus will be able to bet on college football Week 0. Keep in mind, the NFL season is coming back soon as well.

Get NFL Premium+ With DraftKings Sportsbook

With football returning, it’s the perfect time to get a subscription to NFL Premium+. With the preseason winding down and opening night heating up, football fans can take advantage of this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Premium+ comes with tons of options for football fans. A subscription will set up new users with NFL RedZone, all-22 film, game replays, highlights and more. All it takes is a $5+ bet on any game in any sport to cash in on these bonus bets and the NFL Premium+ subscription.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo

Create a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook and lock in these bonus bets. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts to set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 or more on MLB, college football or any other sport this week.

Win $200 in bonus bets instantly and a one-month subscription to NFL Premium+.

Register here with this DraftKings promo and turn a $5 bet on any game into $200 in bonuses and a one-month subscription to NFL Premium+.

