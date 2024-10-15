Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Bet MLB, NHL to get up to $1,000 no-sweat bets

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use no-sweat bets for the next 10 days with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer. New customers can sign up through our links to bet on the MLB postseason, NHL, NFL and much more.

Register with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim 10 no-sweat bets up to $100 each. If you lose your first wager of the day, you’ll be sent a bonus refund.

MLB fans can start with a wager on Game 2 of the ALCS on Tuesday night. The Yankees are favored with Gerrit Cole on the mound. Check the promotions tab on the app after using this welcome offer to find same-game parlay boosts throughout the MLB postseason.

Sign up through our links to get $1,000 worth of no-sweat bets. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo in NJ, MI, PA, and WV to also get a $50 bonus for the online casino.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Guardians-Yankees

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer 10X$100 No-Sweat Bets (+ $50 Casino Bonus in NJ, PA, MI, WV) In-App Promos Daily Rewards for MLB Postseason, NFL, More Bonus Last Verified On October 15, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

You can use the no-sweat bets for a variety of hitting, pitching and inning props. Check out some of the featured parlays for each game to see which markets are popular amongst other customers, such as the following options on Tuesday night:

Playoff Performers: Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run, Cole records 7+ strikeouts and the Yankees win (+1400)

Yankee Pride: Cole to record 7+ strikeouts, Juan Soto to record 2+ total bases, Austin Wells gets a hit and the Yankees win (+1200)

Kwan Soto: Steven Kwan and Soto each record 2+ hits (+1200)

Guardiac Kids: Jose Ramirez hits a home run, Kwan gets a hit, Brayan Rocchio gets a hit, Tanner Bibee records 4+ strikeouts and the Guardians win (+2300)

Similar parlays will be available for Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday. The series between the Mets and Dodgers is tied 1-1 as they play their first game in Queens.

Guide to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Sign up with this welcome offer to use no-sweat bets for over a week. New customers can take these steps to get started:

Follow our links to unlock the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Complete registration by providing the basic info needed to verify your identity. Fund your account by making a deposit with any accepted payment method. Place a bet up to $100 for 10 consecutive days.

If you happen to lose any of these bets, you’ll be sent a bonus of the same amount.

Apply No-Sweat Bets to NHL, NCAAF and NFL Games

Continue using no-sweat bets for NHL, college football and NFL games. NFL Week 7 begins on Thursday night with the Broncos vs. Saints. New Orleans will likely be without Derek Carr again due to injury, giving Spencer Rattler another start after throwing two interceptions against the Buccaneers.

And we have an important day of college football games on Saturday, including No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 11 Tennessee and No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia.

Sign up through our Fanatics Sportsbook promo links to claim 10 no-sweat bets worth up to $100 each. New customers in PA, NJ, MI and WV can also grab a $50 casino bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.