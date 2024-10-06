Fanatics Sportsbook promo: $1,000 bonus for NFL Week 5 games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo will roll out the red carpet for bettors on NFL Week 5. New users who sign up for this offer will get 10 straight days of bet match bonuses. Bettors will be eligible for up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

After creating a new account, place a $100 bet on any NFL Week 5 matchup. Fanatics Sportsbook will match this wager with a $100 bonus. Any amount up to $100 will receive a 100% bet match.

This is a great opportunity for bettors to test out the Fanatics Sportsbook app. New users will have 10 consecutive days of bet match bonuses to use on the NFL, MLB postseason or any other sport.

Click here to redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and qualify for 10 days of bet matches and up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: 10 Days of Bet Match Bonuses

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer 10X$100 Bonus Bet Matches In-App Promos Daily Rewards, FanCash Bonus Last Verified On October 6, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Instead of starting with a one-time bonus, new bettors can grab this unique Fanatics Sportsbook offer. Bettors will get 10 straight days of bet matches to use on the NFL, MLB or any other sport.

Remember, Fanatics Sportsbook will provide a 100% match up to $100 on the first bet each day. As a result, anyone who takes full advantage of this offer will receive $1,000 in total bonuses.

Lock in the first bet match bonus on a Week 5 matchup, but don’t forget about the other options this week. The MLB postseason is in full swing and there will be college football games throughout the week.

How to Secure This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It’s important to note that this offer is only available for first-time depositors on Fanatics Sportsbook. Check out the detailed breakdown below to get in on the action:

Click here to redirect to a sign-up landing page automatically. There is no need to enter a promo code manually.

to redirect to a sign-up landing page automatically. There is no need to enter a promo code manually. Answer the required prompts to set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app via the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Start with a $100 wager on any NFL game to get a 100% bet match bonus.

Players will qualify for 10 consecutive days of bet match bonuses.

NFL Week 5 Matchups

There is no shortage of options for bettors on Sunday. There should be something for everyone with the Jets and Vikings in London, six games in the early slate, four matchups in the late afternoon window and Steelers-Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Bills vs. Texans and Ravens vs. Bengals are two matchups everyone will be keeping an eye on. These are four of the most intriguing teams in the AFC and these two games could tell us a lot about how the rest of the season will play out. Fanatics Sportsbook will have tons of ways to get in on the action for these games.

Must be 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IL, KY, MD, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV); (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT); 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA); (800) 327-5050 or gamblinghelpline.org (MA), mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1800gambler.net (WV)