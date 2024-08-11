Malik Nabers injury: Giants rookie WR suffers apparent foot injury at practice

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (9) makes a catch during warm ups before the game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Even though he did not have a single reception in the New York Giants’ preseason opener on Thursday night, rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is going to see a lot of the football in 2024 as long as he can stay on the field.

That notion hit a potential roadblock on Sunday when the 21-year-old limped off the field during practice after suffering what appeared to be a foot injury. After making another brilliant catch down the sideline, Nabers was seen taking off his shoe and touching at the top of his left foot before exiting.

An immediate update was not made available, though there appeared to be little concern from the team, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

The LSU product, picked No. 6 overall at the 2024 NFL Draft, has shown in the opening weeks of training camp that he is capable of developing into an explosive No. 1 option within a new-look Giants offense that is starving for a game-changing playmaker — especially with Saquon Barkley gone.

He torched the Detroit Lions during joint practices last week, catching 17 of 18 passes thrown his way while appearing to be Daniel Jones’ primary target within a wide-receiving corps that also includes young talents such as Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.

