Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
US Open

American Sloane Stephens loses to #1-ranked Iga Swiatek

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Sloane Stephens, of the United States, lost her 2nd round match at the US Open on Thursday.
Sloane Stephens, of the United States, lost her 2nd round match at the US Open on Thursday.
AP Photo/John Minchillo

American female tennis pro Sloane Stephens, who previously won the Tu in 2017, exited the tournament in the 2nd round after falling to the world’s number-1 ranked Iga Swiatek on Thursday afternoon. 

The match was not particularly close, as Stephens dropped the 1st set by a 6–3 margin, and then was eliminated after Swiatek won the 2ns set 6–2. 

The scene at Arthur Ashe Stadium was electric, with most fans rooting for the American-born 29-year-old, but Poland’s Swiatek made quick work of her unranked opponent. 

Stephens held her own in most statistical categories, completing 64% of her first serves, to Swiatek’s 63%, but failed to break her opponent with the exception of 1 game. 

Swiatek, meanwhile, broke Stephens in 4 games. 

The mood quickly turned as Swiatek clearly managed to dominate and control the match, and forced Stephens out of the tournament early. 

Stephens is a former US Open champion, as she defeated Madison Keys in the 2017 final to secure her only major tournament title in a dominating 6–3, 6–0 match. 

Swiatek, meanwhile, is the world’s #1 female player entering the Open at just 21-years-old. She has previously won 2 major titles, both at the French Open in 2020 and 2022. 

She will now face American-born Lauren Davis in the 3rd-round, after Davis beat Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova earlier in the day in 3 sets.

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is the sports editor of amNewYork.

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC