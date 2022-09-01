American Sloane Stephens loses to #1-ranked Iga Swiatek

American female tennis pro Sloane Stephens, who previously won the Tu in 2017, exited the tournament in the 2nd round after falling to the world’s number-1 ranked Iga Swiatek on Thursday afternoon.

The match was not particularly close, as Stephens dropped the 1st set by a 6–3 margin, and then was eliminated after Swiatek won the 2ns set 6–2.

The scene at Arthur Ashe Stadium was electric, with most fans rooting for the American-born 29-year-old, but Poland’s Swiatek made quick work of her unranked opponent.

Stephens held her own in most statistical categories, completing 64% of her first serves, to Swiatek’s 63%, but failed to break her opponent with the exception of 1 game.

Swiatek, meanwhile, broke Stephens in 4 games.

The mood quickly turned as Swiatek clearly managed to dominate and control the match, and forced Stephens out of the tournament early.

Stephens is a former US Open champion, as she defeated Madison Keys in the 2017 final to secure her only major tournament title in a dominating 6–3, 6–0 match.

Swiatek, meanwhile, is the world’s #1 female player entering the Open at just 21-years-old. She has previously won 2 major titles, both at the French Open in 2020 and 2022.

She will now face American-born Lauren Davis in the 3rd-round, after Davis beat Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova earlier in the day in 3 sets.