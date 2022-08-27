Caesars Sportsbook promo code drives wild Week 0 college football bonuses

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is unlocking three different specials for new players this weekend. With the college football season kicking off today, it’s the perfect time for bettors to hit the ground running.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL is the key to claiming the Full Caesar this weekend. The first bet players make is going to be fully insured for up to $1,250. Meanwhile, new users will also snag 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits upon registration.

Nebraska and Northwestern are off in Dublin, Ireland to kick off the college football season. Week 0 features a few intriguing matchups across the 11-game slate. While it’s not quite the Week 1 schedule throughout Labor Day Weekend, we finally have meaningful football games again.

The Full Caesar is a unique kind of promo for sports bettors. In addition to providing a $1,250 first bet, it also opens the door to other perks with the Tier Credits and Reward Credits.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL for a $1,250 first bet, plus other specials.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1,250 First Bet

This $1,250 first bet is applicable to any college football game this weekend. Anyone who wins on this initial wager will take home straight cash. However, players who lose on that first bet will receive a full refund in site credit.

This sportsbook bonus is among the best offers on the market. This insurance gives bettors the chance to win big with a forgiving backstop. Given the many options this weekend, it’s a great time to get started.

How Tier Credits and Reward Credits Work

The $1,250 first bet is only one part of this Caesars Sportsbook promo. The Tier Credits and Reward Credits are equally as important. These can provide access to free bets on the sportsbook or unique experiences at physical Caesars locations. Reward Credits can be redeemed for dining, entertainment, hotel benefits, and more.

Tier Credits are not redeemable. Players can build these up over time to gain access to better specials, bonuses, and perks that come with the Full Caesar. Remember, new players who sign up with this promo code will earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Redeeming This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Signing up and redeeming this promo code for the Full Caesars doesn’t take long. Here’s a quick look at the stress-free process:

Click here to redirect to a sign-up landing page. Choose the correct state.

to redirect to a sign-up landing page. Choose the correct state. Input promo code AMNYFULL to lock in this offer.

Create an account by providing basic identifying information and making an initial cash deposit.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app using the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,250 first bet on college football this weekend. New players will also receive 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Caesars Sportsbook will be available in Kansas when the state officially launches sports betting in September. The Jayhawk State will join the following states as places where new players can sign up with the Full Caesar: New Jersey, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan.

