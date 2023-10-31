Cam Thomas off to flying start for Nets in 2023-24

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) pulls up to shoot during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The first three games of the Brooklyn Nets’ season have been the Cam Thomas show.

The 22-year-old scored 33 points during Monday night’s win over the Charlotte Hornets — his third consecutive 30-point game to start the 2023-24 campaign. With it, he became the second-youngest player in NBA history to drop 30 or more points in three straight games to start a season, trailing only Shaquille O’Neal during his Orlando Magic days.

Thomas has been called to step up due to early Brooklyn injuries — Cam Johnson is dealing with a calf strain and Nic Claxton has an ankle sprain.

Taking over on Monday night in Charlotte, the Hornets couldn’t keep up with the performance of Thomas and the Nets. Aggressive play by Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Lonnie Walker continuously opened scoring avenues for the Nets, who scored 133 points on 56.3% shooting from the field.

This after dropping 36 on opening night against the Cleveland Cavaliers and 30 on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

Thomas is now averaging 33 points per game in his third season in the NBA and it’s looking like he’s starting to get comfortable on the court.

“We know he can score the basketball, but it has not been forced,” Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said.

For a Nets team in transition, the playoffs aren’t a given in a loaded Eastern Conference this season — and contributions from every corner of the roster are a must.

“I think this team is built around the versatility and the depth of the team,” Vaughn said at the start of the season. “We’ll have to use all that, while also agreeing and notifying the rest of the group that there are some individuals who [are] going to have the basketball in their hands and they have a talent.”

Right now, it’s Thomas’ turn as this blistering start comes after averaging just 10.6 points per game last season.

