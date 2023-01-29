Quantcast
Sports Betting

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Top same game parlay at +1100 for AFC Championship Game

Liam Jenkins Posted on
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is upended trying to leap over Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Championship weekend is upon us. With two games set to provide all the thrills and spills a bettor could dream of, it’s time to try and build the juiciest Same Game parlay in the Chiefs and Bengals showdown.

As exciting as the matchup is, you have a chance to join the action, and what better way to do so than with this four-leg same-game parlay:

Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals take on the Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) motion for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL division round football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) @ Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Game Details:

  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
  • Time: Sunday, January 29th at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS

Betting Stats

  • Spread: KC -1.5
  • Moneyline: KC (-120), CIN (+100)
  • Over/Under: 48

If you want to read the full game preview, we covered it here and we also broke down our top three player props from the game as well

 

Building the Ultimate Same-Game Parlay

Leg 1: Juju Smith-Schuster under 49.5 receiving yards (-120)

JuJu’s had under 40 yards of receiving in each of his last 4 games. In week 13, he only amassed 35 yards against the Bengals and while it would be tempting to inverse this, he’s gone for under 46 yards 10 times this year. I’m following the trend here.

Leg 2: Isiah Pacheco over 55 rushing yards (+110)

The rookie running back looked great last week and amassed 95 yards against the Jags. In week 13, he ripped through the Cincy D-Line to put up 66 yards and a score. If Patrick Mahomes is any less than 100%, we could see a big workload for Pacheco, and his rushing yards should quickly mount up.

Leg 3 and Leg 4: Anytime TD Scorers: Ja’Marr Chase & Travis Kelce

Kelce ended the season with a career-high 12 touchdowns and Chase has scored one in each of his last 3 games. There’s no reason that form won’t continue in an environment where both young quarterbacks should be looking to find their security blankets.

Parlay odds: +1100

For more NFL coverage, like this Chiefs and Bengals parlay, visit amNY Sports

