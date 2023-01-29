Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Top same game parlay at +1100 for AFC Championship Game

Championship weekend is upon us. With two games set to provide all the thrills and spills a bettor could dream of, it’s time to try and build the juiciest Same Game parlay in the Chiefs and Bengals showdown.

As exciting as the matchup is, you have a chance to join the action, and what better way to do so than with this four-leg same-game parlay:

Bettors in Ohio can still take advantage of our great signup offers. OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with an eligible promo code.

Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if the wager is settled as a loss. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) @ Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Game Details:

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO Time: Sunday, January 29th at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 29th at 6:30 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Betting Stats

Spread: KC -1.5

KC -1.5 Moneyline : KC (-120), CIN (+100)

: KC (-120), CIN (+100) Over/Under: 48

If you want to read the full game preview, we covered it here and we also broke down our top three player props from the game as well.

Building the Ultimate Same-Game Parlay

Leg 1: Juju Smith-Schuster under 49.5 receiving yards (-120)

JuJu’s had under 40 yards of receiving in each of his last 4 games. In week 13, he only amassed 35 yards against the Bengals and while it would be tempting to inverse this, he’s gone for under 46 yards 10 times this year. I’m following the trend here.

Leg 2: Isiah Pacheco over 55 rushing yards (+110)

The rookie running back looked great last week and amassed 95 yards against the Jags. In week 13, he ripped through the Cincy D-Line to put up 66 yards and a score. If Patrick Mahomes is any less than 100%, we could see a big workload for Pacheco, and his rushing yards should quickly mount up.

Leg 3 and Leg 4: Anytime TD Scorers: Ja’Marr Chase & Travis Kelce

Kelce ended the season with a career-high 12 touchdowns and Chase has scored one in each of his last 3 games. There’s no reason that form won’t continue in an environment where both young quarterbacks should be looking to find their security blankets.

Parlay odds: +1100

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150!

MNF NO-BRAINER! CLAIM OFFER

For more NFL coverage, like this Chiefs and Bengals parlay, visit amNY Sports