Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with an ankle sprain, though head coach Brian Daboll wouldn’t reveal much more than that about the injury. Daboll did say that there were no fractures before becoming tight-lipped about the particular details of the injury.

Jones suffered the ailment during Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears, but he did return to the game. New York also lost backup QB Tyrod Taylor to a concussion complicating matters this week.

Daboll told reporters during a virtual press conference that Jones was “feeling a little bit better today, we’ll just see how it goes.” He also confirmed that Taylor was in concussion protocol.

The Giants will now need to shore up their quarterback situation before they head to London later this week where they’ll play the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium. New York is expecting to work out quarterbacks this week, but if they sign one will depend on where things stand with Jones and Taylor.

There is also the possibility that Davis Webb could start for the Giants if need be since he knows the ins and outs of the offense, but the coaching staff isn’t at the point of making any decisions yet. The picture likely won’t start to get clearer until at least Wednesday when the team returns to the field for practice.

Jones finished the game on Sunday completing 8 of 13 passes for 71 yards and rushing for 68 yards, which included two rushing touchdowns. He was hurt during the second half of the game when he was sacked by Jaquan Brisker late in the third quarter.

Taylor was injured as he ran for a first down with 8:35 left in the game.

Turning to Webb would be quite the turn of events for the Giants, but his familiarity with the offense is likely a big part of the reason why the Giants wanted to keep him around after they finalized their original 53-man roster.

An NFL Network report earlier on Monday did signal that there was some optimism that he’d be able to be on the field in London when the Giants battle the Packers.