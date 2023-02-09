Giants coach Brian Daboll named AP Coach of the Year

Brian Daboll made a big impression in the Big Apple.

The New York Giants’ rookie coach won the AP Coach of the Year honors after leading the team to its first playoff appearance in six years.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Daboll received 16 first-place votes to outpace 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who got 12. Daboll totaled 123 points to Shanahan’s 100 in the closest race of all the 2022 AP NFL awards.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson finished third with 75 points, including five first-place votes.

Bills coach Sean McDermott was fourth followed by Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni.

McDermott got seven first-place votes, Sirianni had six, Kansas City’s Andy Reid got two and Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell and Detroit’s Dan Campbell got one apiece.

The Giants started 6-1, finished 9-7-1 and won a playoff game under Daboll.

For more on the Giants, visit AMNY Sports