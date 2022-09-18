Giants lose Leonard Williams to Knee injury in battle with Panthers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The injury bug doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon and on Sunday the Giants lost another piece of their defense. Leonard Williams suffered a knee injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and did not return.

The injury occurred as Williams tried to get around his guard and get at Panthers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield. Williams was pushed into another Carolina player who fell on the Giants defensive lineman’s leg.

Williams was down on the field for a short period of time before eventually leaving the field under his own power and headed to the New York locker room. He was limping as he made his way off the field.

The Giants have already been short a number of defensive players, with edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux and corner Aaron Robinson having to miss Sunday’s game due to injury.