What are the Giants options if they don’t re-sign Saquon Barkley?

Giants running back Saquon Barkley played a massive role in New York’s surprise success this season and its run to the NFC Divisional Round. However, the Giants have been focused on re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones and general manager Joe Schoen seemed a little less definitive about bringing back Barkley this offseason.

“We would like to have Saquon back if it works out,” Schoen said during his end-of-the-year press conference back in January.

Even with the Giants need to make everything fit under the cap and their focus on Daniel Jones, it would still be hard to imagine Barkley not returning to East Rutherford next season. With that being said, the possibility remains that after producing a career-best 1,312 rushing yards Barkley could hit the open market and New York could need to fill that hole.

Considering how crucial the run game was, the Giants would have big shoes to fill for them to reproduce the success Barkley had last season. And bringing in the right player would be critical for the continued success of the rebuild the team is going through.

Here are a few names the Giants could go after if Barkley isn’t re-signed.

Giants Top Targets

In terms of who the Giants could view as their top targets in free agency, Miles Sanders, David Montgomery and Jamaal Williams should be right up there for New York. All could fit into what the Giants’ offensive scheme is and more importantly, each player could fit under the Giants’ cap according to their projected market value by Spotrac.

The Eagles took advantage of the Giants’ cap issues by scooping up free agent James Bradberry last offseason and signing Sanders could be a bit of revenge if it helps them best Philadelphia this year. Sanders also helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, although he had a Super Bowl performance that left a lot to be desired.

Montogomery had 1,117 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns for a Chicago Bears team that didn’t have a very good offensive line last season. Additionally, his ability to be worked into the passing game successfully and help protect against the pass rush as well would be mighty intriguing for the Giants’ front office. In fact, Montgomery had 316 yards on 40 targets with the Bears.

Williams would likely come with a lower price tag, with his expected market value sitting at $4.1 million, but he was a back that still surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground and led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns while splitting time with D’Andre Swift.

Next best thing

D’Onta Foreman had a breakout season for the Carolina Panthers in his nine starts. He finished the season with 914 rushing yards and a 4.5 yards-per-carry average. He also surpassed 110 yards in five games this year as the primary ball carrier.

Carolina is still deciding what to do with him after the career year, but it would be hard to imagine he won’t be on the Giants’ radar if they’re in need of a running back.

Long Shot

A lot of things would have to go the Giants’ way for this to even be an option, but if the Dallas Cowboys cut Ezekiel Elliott and New York is in need of a back it sounds like it could be a match. Right now the Cowboys are in quite the bind with their need to re-sign Tony Pollard and Elliot having a $16.72 million cap hit.

The Cowboys need to restructure his contract and there is certainly an incentive to cut him by June 1. If the chips fall that way the Giants could get him at a premium and give Elliott the chance to prove he can still be one of the more dominant backs in the league.

