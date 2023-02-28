Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Giants

Giants to release Kenny Golladay after 2 disappointing seasons

Kenny Golladay Giants
Kenny Golladay
Photo by Nick Faria

The Kenny Golladay era never got off the ground and now, the New York Giants will release the veteran wide receiver on the first day of the NFL’s new year on March 15, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter

It brings a finite end to a disappointing two-year stint for Golladay, who was signed to a four-year, $72 million to be the franchise’s No. 1 wide receiver after general manager Dave Gettleman traded away Odell Beckham Jr. 

Across 26 games over those two seasons, Golladay accrued just 43 receptions for 602 yards and one touchdown, which was a shell of his monster 2019 season with the Detroit Lions when he posted 65 catches for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 touchdowns in 16 games. 

After catching just two passes in the first four games of the 2022-23 season, the 29-year-old missed four weeks due to a knee injury. Upon his return, he was benched during the Giants’ Week 9 win against the Houston Texans and caught just two passes for 29 yards the following game against the Lions. 

When asked whether or not he agreed with the benching, Golladay simply said that “it don’t matter” (h/t Dan Duggan, The Athletic). 

It became abundantly clear that he had fallen out of favor with first-year general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, thus beginning the countdown to his Giants departure. 

Giants Brian Daboll
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacts after an NFL wild card football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Giants won 31-24.AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Following a Week 13 illness that sidelined him against the Commanders, Golladay played in just 21 snaps over the next four games. He played a full night with the backups in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles where he caught his first and only touchdown as a Giant. 

With the move, the Giants will save $6.7 million against the salary cap in a pivotal offseason that already has an abundance of uncertainties looming. 

Besides having to find legitimate play-making wide receivers, Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are due new contracts that could potentially overhaul the entire foundation of the team’s offense. 

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

