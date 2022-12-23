Quantcast
Islanders

Islanders injury updates: Latest on Brock Nelson, Simon Holmstrom

Islanders Avalanche Brock Nelson
Brock Nelson (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

The Islanders scored twice in the second period of Friday’s game against the Florida Panthers, but they also lost a pair of skaters in Brock Nelson and Simon Holmstrom. 

Nelson, New York’s leading scorer, was hit in the head by a clear from teammate and defenseman Alexander Romanov midway through the period. He fell to the ice where he stayed momentarily before skating off under his own power. He went straight to the locker room, however, and did not return. 

Inside the final minute of the period, Holmstrom was driving toward the Panthers net when he was taken out with a knee-to-knee hit by Florida forward Sam Bennett. The rookie forward needed assistance from a trainer and defenseman Ryan Pulock to leave the ice before heading straight to the locker room as well. 

He also did not emerge for the third period, which was expected considering the severity of the hit — which was not penalized despite it being illegal.

This is an updating story.

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

