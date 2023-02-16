Jean-Gabriel Pageau injury: Islanders place C on IR

The New York Islanders announced on Thursday that they placed center Jean-Gabriel Pageau on injured reserve, retroactive Feb. 11, due to an upper-body injury.

Andy Andreoff has been recalled to take his spot on the roster.

The designation suggests that Pageau picked up the injury during Saturday’s loss to the Montreal Canadiens, but he logged minutes in all three periods and overtime in the loss — though it was just over 12 minutes of ice time compared to his usual average of 18 minutes per night. He also participated in practice on Monday (Feb. 13) and appeared to get clipped near the head area by a hit that shook him up.

He was deemed a late scratch for Tuesday night’s loss against the Ottawa Senators where he was originally labeled day-to-day. Per NHL rules, the earliest he’s able to return is for New York’s Feb. 18 clash against the Boston Bruins.

Pageau has carved his niche within the Islanders’ ranks as the third-line center — at times being featured in one of the team’s most consistent lines this season alongside Zach Parise and a rotating cast at right-wing that most recently featured Simon Holmstrom.

The 30-year-old has recorded 10 points and 19 assists in 56 games this season.

This is an updating story.

