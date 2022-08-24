Jets plan to play starters vs. Giants in preseason

Jets starters will take the field for the team’s final preseason game on Sunday against the Giants, head coach Robert Saleh announced.

The news comes after the team’s previous game against the Atlanta Falcons, which saw Gang Green either rest their first-stringers, or play them sparingly to avoid injury.

But now, New York football fans will get a chance to see the Jets starters go up against their fellow Big Apple team.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who has played his first-team players in Big Blue’s first 2 games, meanwhile, has yet to commit to playing them on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets news means that quarterback Joe Flacco, who figures to start the team’s Week 1 matchup against his former team, the Ravens, due to Zach Wilson’s injury, will see action once more ahead of his reunion with Baltimore on Sept. 11.

Other skill position players will also get a chance to show their stuff ahead of the opening game, like rookie Breece Hall and the core of running backs, who have struggled to muster much success in the limited playtime thus far.

Sunday will be the 3rd and final preseason matchup for both teams, after the NFL increased the regular season to 17 games, while eliminating the 4th preseason contest.

Both of New York’s teams will hold a joint practice on Thursday ahead of their scheduled game.

The last time the 2 teams did so, in 2005, it became infamous for the ruckus fighting that ensued. Those brawls began just 2 plays into the practice, when several Jets players began roughing up Giants tight end Jeremy Shockey — and continued throughout the day.

“I just heard there were a couple of brawls in there,” Daboll said of the 2005 practice. “We’ll try to stay away from that.”