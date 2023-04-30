Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Knicks

Knicks 3-point shooting struggles unravel things in Game 1 loss to Heat

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Knicks Heat
Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin, right, drives against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, left, during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

One of the largest problems that hampered the New York Knicks throughout the 2022-23 season — an inability to hit open shots — reared its head at one of the most inopportune times. 

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLERBET $5, GET $150!
BONUS BETSBET NOW

Knicks shooters were ice-cold from beyond the arc, going 7-of-34 in their 108-101 Game 1 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, including an abysmal 4-for-18 showing in the second half.

“Obviously, we’re going to have to shoot the ball better than we did tonight,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said. “The thing is, the discrepancy on the threes is a lot of ground to make up if they’re making 13 and we’re making seven.”

Obi Toppin, who started in place of an injured Julius Randle, hit four of the Knicks’ three points on 11 attempts while the rest of the Knicks went 3-for-23. RJ Barrett was held to a 1-for-5 afternoon while Jalen Brunson went 0-for-7.

“Outside the three-point line, I was terrible,” Brunson said. “This was on me today.”

It allowed the Heat to erase a 12-point first-half deficit while presenting the visitors with a simple defensive gameplan to quiet MSG: Give them an open look from deep.

“We’re just not making shots right now,” Josh Hart, who went 0-for-4 from deep, said. “We did a hell of a job playing tough, playing physical. We’re just not making shots.”

While they shot 3-for-16 from three in the first half, the Knicks bounded out to an early lead behind an overwhelming showing in the paint, scoring 40 first-half points in that area — their most in a playoff half over the last 25 years.

Jalen Brunson Knicks
Jalen Brunson (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

But when the Heat adjusted at halftime to collapse on Knicks drivers and muck up the lanes to the basket. It greatly limited Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett from facilitating, and the Knicks lost their groove.

Of their 46 points over the final 24 minutes of action, 22 of them came in the paint while their shooting from deep struggled mightily.

“That’s a big gap,” Barrett said. “Especially in a playoff game.”

That clearly will continue to be Miami’s plan as the series progresses — and there’s not much more the Knicks can do but convert what’s being given.

“The game tells you what to do,” Thibodeau said. “If you’re open, you have to let it go. They’re going to collapse and we have to make the right reads. That’s it.

“If they’re open, you have to shoot them.”

This is nothing new for the Knicks in the postseason. Their 20.5% showing from three-point range on Sunday was their lowest of the playoffs, so far, but they’ve shot under 30% in four of their last six games (25.7% overall this postseason).

“I feel like it’s going to fall for us,” Toppin said. “We have to go back, look at the film, and be ready for the next game.”

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLERBET $5, GET $150!
BONUS BETSBET NOW

For more on the Knicks, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC