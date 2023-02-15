A majority of the Mets’ roster heading into the start of spring training, which officially began Wednesday, is sewn up. But there will be some positional battles to keep an eye on down in Port St. Lucie.

Here’s an early look:

2023 Mets spring training battles

Catcher: Tomas Nido vs. Omar Narvaez vs. Francisco Alvarez

The Mets could potentially carry three catchers on the MLB roster. They did so last year temporarily , but that’s because they weren’t getting any sort of offensive production out of James McCann before he got hurt — meaning there was some combination of Nido, Pat Mazeika, and Michael Perez before Alvarez got a call-up late in the season.

This scenario would be much different. Nido and Narvaez — acquired this offseason — are slated to be the catching platoon, but Alvarez is on the cusp of breaking into the majors full-time. There’s no question his bat is ready for the big leagues. It comes down to his defense.

If that takes a sizable step forward, the Mets are going to have to find a way to work the youngster and the organization’s top prospect into the equation.

Third base: Eduardo Escobar vs. Brett Baty

This still appears to be Escobar’s job to lose. He had a monster September to end a difficult 2022 season on a high note and has the edge in defensive experience over Baty, who is the No. 2 prospect in the organization.

Over his last 29 games, Escobar slashed .330/.395/.613 (1.008 OPS) with eight of his 20 home runs and 25 RBI. But Baty is looming.

The 23-year-old has spent the offseason refining his defense with former MLB All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (h/t Will Sammon, The Athletic) and will be keen on showing that he can be the third baseman of the future after his brief MLB debut stint was cut short due to thumb surgery. He batted .184 with two home runs and five RBI in 38 at-bats after getting the call to the majors in August.

DH: Daniel Vogelbach vs. Darin Ruf vs. Tommy Pham vs. the field

If this had developed as general manager Billy Eppler believed it would have last summer, the Mets would be entering 2023 with a DH platoon of Vogelbach and Ruf firmly in place. After all, the lefty Vogelbach thrives against righty pitching while Ruf rakes against lefties.

But Vogelbach lacked the necessary power the Mets needed in the No. 5 spot behind Pete Alonso and Ruf had a nightmare two-plus months in Queens after he was acquired from the San Francisco Giants.

They will still get an opportunity to cement themselves as main DH options, but the signing of Pham as a fourth outfielder also provides the promise of some DH at-bats given his .843 lifetime OPS against left-handed pitchers.

Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha will also figure to get some days at the DH spot as a built-in break that doesn’t take their bats out of the lineup. Escobar could potentially factor into that equation if Baty drops the jaws of the organization this spring.

SNY’s Andy Martino previously reported that Alvarez, Baty, and Mark Vientos will not have the opportunity to compete for the DH at-bats in spring training, though chances in the majors could be waiting for them down the road in 2023.

