NBA announces Knicks, Nets schedule. Here’s some notable games.

The NBA announced the full Knicks and Nets schedules for the upcoming season, and it’s jam-packed with notable matchups that fans will be looking forward to.

In all, New York has 13 games that will be televised nationally on ESPN, ABC or TNT, as well as 3 games that will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, will also have 13 nationally televised games, with 10 more on NBA TV.

Both of the Big Apple’s professional basketball teams will open their seasons on Wed. Oct 19 — with the Knicks traveling to Memphis to face the Grizzlies, and the Nets remaining at Barclays Center for a game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The two teams will face each other 4 times, with the first stint coming in Brooklyn on Nov. 9. After that, they will play again on Jan. 26, Feb. 13 and March 1.

Their matchups will follow the NBA’s guidelines for scheduling, which is as follows:

4 games against teams within their divisions

3 or 4 games against other teams in the Eastern Conference

2 games against each Western Conference teams

The regular season will end in early April, and the 2023 Play-In tournament will take place from April 11–14. The official playoffs will begin on April 15, and the NBA Finals will commence on June 1.

Last season, the Knicks missed the playoffs completely with a 37–45 record, while the Nets made the Play-In tournament at 44–38. Brooklyn beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to advance to the official playoffs, before getting swept by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics in the 1st round.

Click here for the full Knicks schedule and Nets schedule. Below are notable games for fans to mark on their calendars for both of Gotham City’s basketball franchises.

New York Knicks

Nov. 5 vs. Boston Celtics: The Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics will travel to New York. On top of looking to take on the conference champs, this game will have the added flavor of the notoriously heated relationship between the Big Apple and the city of Boston.

Nov. 15 @ Utah Jazz: Rumors have swirled about a potential trade between the Knicks and Jazz that would send All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell to New York. If that trade happens, this game will mark Mitchell’s first return to Utah.

Nov. 18 @ Golden State Warriors: This game marks the first of 2 against the defending NBA Champions. Not much else needs to be said.

Dec. 7 vs. Atlanta Hawks: Trey Young has become a villain in New York since the two teams met in the 1st round of the NBA playoffs during the 2020-21 season, and this will mark the first time Young visits Madison Square Garden this season (the teams will play in Atlanta on Nov. 2). Expect fans to be rowdy with their dislike of their newfound rival.

Dec. 27 @ Dallas Mavericks: The Knicks signed former-Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson this offseason, and this game will mark his return to Dallas. It will be interesting to see how fans react to his homecoming.

Jan. 31 vs. Los Angeles: Anytime the King, LeBron James, comes to the Mecca of basketball, it’s sure to be an event. James has played some of his best basketball at Madison Square Garden, so fans should expect a spectacle.

Feb. 2 vs. Miami Heat: Two words: Pat Riley.

Apr. 9 vs. Indiana Pacers: This is the final game of the season for the Knicks, so if they find themselves on the playoff buble, it could make the difference and have a playoff atmosphere at MSG.

Brooklyn Nets

Oct. 26 @ Milwaukee Bucks: The Nets and Bucks have a recent history of meeting in the playoffs (with Kevin Durant’s foot being too big to fit behind the 3-point line). Plus, assuming Durant is still on the team (a big if), this game will pit two of the best players in the world against one another, as Giannis Antetokounmpo continues his dominance in the NBA.

Nov. 13 @ Los Angeles Lakers: Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James? Lebron James vs. Kyrie Irving? Kevin Durant vs. Russell Westbrook? There’s too many storylines to count in this November matchup, which marks the first of 2 between the teams.

Dec. 4 vs. Boston Celtics: The Celtics swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs last year, and went on to win the Eastern Conference. This game, which is the first between the 2 teams, is a chance for the Nets to get revenge.

Dec. 21 vs. Golden State Warriors: Not only are the Warriors the NBA Champions, which puts a giant target on their back for any other team looking to prove a point, but Golden State is also Kevin Durant’s previous team. You think he’ll want to win this one?

Feb. 11 vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Last season saw a trade that shook up the NBA, when the 2 teams swapped James Harden for Ben Simmons. Both men will get a chance to go up against their old squads, which will surely make for some fireworks.

March 14 @ Oklahoma City: This game is only of note if Durant remains on the team. If he does, this will be a homecoming for the star, who began his career with the SuperSonics-turned-Thunder.

April 9 vs. Philadelphia 76ers: This game is interesting for all the reasons listed above, but it is also the last game of the season for the Nets. If they find themselves battling for playoff positioning, this game will have an added meaning, even on top of all the other storylines.