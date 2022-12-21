Nets walk over depleted Warriors in 143-113 win

BROOKLYN — The Nets had locked up Wednesday’s game with the Golden State Warriors a few minutes after the game started. The Nets scored 91 first-half points on their way to a 143-113 win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

The victory extended the Nets’ season-high winning streak to seven games. They’re now winners of 11 of their last 12 and have continued to dig themselves out of the hole they were in at the beginning of the year.

Wednesday’s game was never close as Brooklyn broke out to an 11-4 lead in the first two minutes of the opening quarter and never looked back. The Nets set a new franchise record for points in a half with 91 and it was the third most points ever accumulated by a team in the first half in NBA history.

Brooklyn previously set their franchise record for points in a half on March 15 of last season against the Orlando Magic.

The Nets took advantage of a depleted Warriors team that was without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson. The Warriors were finishing off a six-game East Coast road trip after playing just across the river in Manhattan the night before.

Nine Nets players finished in double figures in points on Wednesday, which was a franchise record, and after the team lead 109-79 through three quarters was a season-high in points through three quarters. Brooklyn had 10 players make at least one three-pointer during the win and the Nets’ 21 threes was a season-high for the team.

Kevin Durant finished the night with 23 points, which was a team-high, and shot 9-of-17 from the field. Edmond Sumner scored 16 points and shot 1-for-3 from beyond the arc, while Royce O’Neale had 14 on 5-of-7 shooting and Seth Curry and T.J. Warren each had 12.

The Nets played without Kyrie Irving who was a late scratch due to right calf tightness.