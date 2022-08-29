Giants 53-man roster projection: Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen have tough choices ahead

The opening weekend of the NFL season is just under two weeks away and by Tuesday afternoon, NFL teams will need to make their final cuts going into the season. The New York Giants made seven cuts on Monday and will make their last bit of cuts prior to Tuesday’s practice.

Still, there is time to take a crack at who will make New York’s final 53-man roster for opening day against the Tennesee Titans on Sept. 11. The Giants are going into this season with plenty of questions surrounding just how well they can do and whether or not quarterback Daniel Jones will finally take that next step in his career that so many had been hoping to see him make.

Below is our prediction of what the Giants 53-man roster will look like going into this season.

Quarterback (3) – Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb

There was never any question if Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor would make the roster, but third-string QB Davis Webb had been a bit of a question mark. He had played well through the preseason and in camp, however, the need of carrying three quarterbacks wasn’t clear. After Taylor got hit hard enough to take him out of the preseason finale and the injuries that Jones had dealt with during last season, it can’t hurt to keep the experienced Webb around this season to give head coach Brian Daboll some options at QB if needed.

Runningback (3)- Saquon Barkley, Matt Brieda, Anotnio Williams

This was a tougher-than-expected decision considering how well Williams and Jashaun Corbin played during camp. Corbin had a number of big plays during preseason, but in the end, Williams won out in the end. The limited spots that the Giants had and needs elsewhere keep Corbin off the roster going into the season.

Wide Reciver (6)- Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, David Sills V, Richie James

Injuries helped widdle down some of the choices at receiver, but it still won’t be a walk-in-the-park decision for Daboll and Giants general manager Joe Schoen. Even with Daboll’s less than committed response to questions about Golladay, he will make the roster without question. Where it gets tricky is down the depth chart with Sills V, James and Alex Bachman. All of whom had good camps but it was James that edged out Bachman in the final cuts. Sills V’s connection with Daniel Jones also is a boost for him as well.

Tight End – (3) Daniel Bellinger, Chris Myarick, Tanner Hudson

Daboll has already spoken publically about the lack of depth at tight end and it showed in our projection of who makes the team at this position. Bellinger is going to play a big role with the Giants going forward and he obviously was injured during Sunday’s preseason finale. Myarick, back for his second season with the Giants, and Tanner Hudson both round things out with a bit of experience for the rookie Bellinger.

Offensive Line – (11) Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, Devery Hamilton, Garrett McGhin, Shane Lameauix, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Joshua Ezeudu, Jamil Douglas, Ben Bredeson, Max Garcia

The Giants offensive line has gotten better at the tackle position, but the interior group has been a mess all throughout preseason. As part of a struggling team, the depth along the group is very thin, and there are very few backups ready to get time as legitimate starters. Could Joe Schoen make a move for a more dependable interior guy? Absolutely. But he’s also at the mercy of some mediocre players that he has to judge this season.

Defensive Line – (5) Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Justin Ellis, Jalyn Holmes, DJ Davidson

It’s difficult to determine who makes the team in a 3-4 defense with versatility a big key to the scheme. Lawrence, Williams and Ellis are seen as the sure-fire starters at the position. Holmes and Davidson both played very well in preseason and in practice. The strength of the Giants defense will be up the middle here.

Edge – (5) Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oshane Ximines, Jihad Ward, Elerson Smith

Questions will surround the availability of Ojulari and Thibodeaux early in the year with both suffering injuries. That doesn’t take away from the fact that the two youngsters might have the most pass rush potential over anyone else in the NFC East. Ximines, Ward and Smith offer nice depth and could also help at linebacker.

Linebacker – (4) Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Micah McFadden, Cam Brown

Martinez and Crowder are set at the starters and are quality linebackers. I think, as a first-year GM, Schoen won’t want to cut any draft picks he made so McFadden is safe. Cam Brown also adds a nice veteran presence to the fold as well. This is a solid group.

Cornerback – (6) Adoree Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Rodarius Williams, Darnay Holmes, Cor’Dale Flott, Darren Evans

The corners will make or break the 2022 Giants season. Adoree Jackson is a solid starter, but he will be covering the #1 receiver on every team. It’s a tall ask for him. Outside of Jackson though there is a ton of question marks. Darnay Holmes returns in the slot and has gotten the blessing from Don Martindale. Rodarius Williams, Flott and Evans are nice young corners that can sit and learn, but it could get ugly if even one starter gets hurt.

Safety – (4) Julian Love, Xavier McKinney, Trenton Thompson, Dane Belton

Outside of the interior defensive line, I think the Giants’ safety group is the most talented position on the team. Love and McKinney could both arguably make the pro-bowl this season, and the solid play of Thompson and Belton cost Andrew Adams a roster spot. This is a very solid group that will be around for a long time.

Special Teams – (3) Graham Gano, Jamie Gillan, Casey Kreiter

No shockers here. Gano is one of the best kickers in football. Gillan had a solid preseason slate and Kreiter is a pretty dependable long-snapper.