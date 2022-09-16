New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers: Sunday Week 2 preview, how to watch, more

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants came away with a big win over the Tennessee Titans and there is a renewed buzz around the team going into Week 2. New York will get its first chance to play in front of its home crowd at MetLife Stadium under the new regime of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, and new expectations from even just a week ago.

Carolina Panthers (0-1) at New York Giants (1-0)

Game Details:

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Betting Stats:

Spread: NYG -2

NYG -2 Over/Under: 43.5 points

43.5 points Moneyline odds: NYG -129, CAR +108

Unlike last week, the Giants are coming into this matchup the favorite and could very well get back Kayvon Thibodeaux on the defensive side of things after telling reporters on Thursday that he was confident he’d be able to play. Saquon Barkley is also coming off a monster Week 1 and will look to do the same against Carolina.

Top Matchups/Storylines:

Who’s healthy for Sunday

Injuries have been an ongoing topic with the Giants this season and going into Week 2 that hasn’t changed. The big question will be whether or not Kadarius Toney will be available to play on Sunday and if Kayvon Thibodeaux will be able to make his rookie debut.

Thibodeaux has been working his way back from a preseason injury and has been making progress, according to head coach Brian Daboll. The two benchmarks that the Giants are looking for when it comes to allowing him to play are how comfortable he feels and how he runs, moves around and changes direction.

When he spoke to reporters on Friday, Daboll wasn’t ready to say he would be available on Sunday.

The same applied to Toney who has been in the spotlight because of how the Giants used him during their Week 1 win. He was added to the injury report on Thursday after Toney felt his hamstring tighten up during practice.

He didn’t participate in all the practice periods on Thursday and Daboll said it was the same leg that he had an issue with earlier in the year. There was no sense yet of how ready Toney would be for Sunday.

“We’ll see. We’ll come out here today and see what he can do today. See where we are at,” Daboll said.

Who is the Giants’ #2 corner?

The Big question over the course of the week is who will take the spot of Aaron Robinson this weekend. The corner had is appendix removed on Wednesday and was ruled out for the game, opening up a spot for someone to step in. Just who that would be remains to be seen.

Nick McCloud has not practiced Wednesday or Thursday, which makes it unlikely that he’d be an option. It could be on rookie Cor’Dale Flott to step into the spot, but whoever gets called upon will have a tough assignment going against Robbie Anderson.

Anderson caught five passes last week against the Cleveland Browns for 102 yards and a touchdown. The TD reception was a 75-yard grab. It won’t be an easy assignment for whoever is on the opposite side of Anderson on Sunday.

A reengerized MetLife Stadium

The Giants are looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Let that sink in for a moment, the New York Football Giants have not won two games to start the season in six years.

After the surprising win over Tennessee last weekend, there has been a noticeable buzz around the Giants and their new regime. The Meadowlands is sure to have an extra level of excitement with the team playing in front of its fans for the first time in the regular season. The Giants have seemed to make it a point from the coaches to players to everyone around the organization to encourage the fans to be as loud as possible during the home opener.

“People are proud to put on the Giants gear and go to work on Monday,” saftey Julian Love said. “You feel that. But then you got to also realize it’s just one game of 17 this year. So we are far from where we want to be and we have a lot to improve on. But it’s hard not to just feel proud of kind of what it means to this community.”

Notable Injuries:

Nick McCloud – CB, New York: Hamstring (Did Not Practice)

Hamstring (Did Not Practice) Aaron Robinson – CB, New York: Appendicitis (Did Not Practice)

Appendicitis (Did Not Practice) Wan’Dale Robinson – WR, New York: Knee (Did not practice)

Knee (Did not practice) Jon Feliciano – C, New York: Lower Leg (Limited Participation)

Lower Leg (Limited Participation) Azeez Ojulari – OLB, New York: Calf (Limited Participation)

Calf (Limited Participation) Jason Pinnock – S, New York: Shoulder (Limited Participation)

Shoulder (Limited Participation) Kayvon Thibodeaux – OLB, New York: Knee (Limited Participation)

Knee (Limited Participation) Dane Belton – S, New York: Clavicle (Full Participation)

Clavicle (Full Participation) Devery Hamilton – OL, New York: Illness (Did Not Practice)

Illness (Did Not Practice) Kadarius Toney – WR, New York: Hamstring (Limited Participation)

Hamstring (Limited Participation) Marquis Haynes Sr. – DE, Carolina: Hip (Limited Participation)

Hip (Limited Participation) Frankie Luvu – LB, Carolina: Shoulder (Limited Participation)

Shoulder (Limited Participation) Taylor Moton – T, Carolina: Knee (Limited Participation)

Knee (Limited Participation) Brandon Smith – LB, Carolina: Thigh (Limited Participation)

Prediction:

Giants 21, Panthers 14

The Giants are riding high and after a Week 1 win New York will give its fans some more to cheer about. Saquon Barkley doesn’t show signs of slowing down after a monster game to open the year and the Giants defense will hold off a talented Panthers offense. They proved they can stop the run game against Derrick Henry and should do the same to Christian McCaffrey.