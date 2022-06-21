MLB Daily Dish: Best Bets for June 21st

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we give you our MLB best bets for the day.

Below you’ll find the games we think give you the best chance at betting wins. We’ll show you the starting pitcher matchups, recent performance trends for both teams, and then provide our betting insight for that game.

After going 34-16-1 last week in our MLB bets, we got off to a strong start this week, going 7-1 on Monday night.

Reducing our number of games bet has enabled us to focus just on the games that are really standing out as strong values or most likely parlays, so we’ll look to keep that going this week.

MLB Best Bets for June 21

Washington Nationals (24-46) @ Baltimore Orioles (30-38), 7:05 p.m. ET

BAL Starting Pitcher: Jordan Lyles (4-5, 5.1 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 7.71 K/9)

Jordan Lyles (4-5, 5.1 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 7.71 K/9) WSH Starting Pitcher: Erick Fedde (4-5, 4.88 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 7.32 K/9)

Erick Fedde (4-5, 4.88 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 7.32 K/9) Last 10: BAL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. WSH is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. WSH is 2-8 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 4.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 4.1 runs scored.

BAL averaged 4.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 4.1 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 5.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 6.5 runs.

BAL allowed 5.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 6.5 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Detroit Tigers (26-41) @ Boston Red Sox (37-31), 7:10 p.m. ET

BOS Starting Pitcher: Rich Hill (2-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 7.2 K/9)

Rich Hill (2-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 7.2 K/9) DET Starting Pitcher: Beau Brieske (1-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 6.09 K/9)

Beau Brieske (1-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 6.09 K/9) Last 10: BOS is 7-3 in their last 10 games. DET is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 7-3 in their last 10 games. DET is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BOS is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. DET is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. DET is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BOS averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. DET averaged 3.3 runs scored.

BOS averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. DET averaged 3.3 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BOS allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 5.9 runs.

BOS allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 5.9 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Cleveland Guardians (34-28) @ Minnesota Twins (38-30), 7:40 p.m. ET

MIN Starting Pitcher: Joe Ryan (5-3, 2.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 8.44 K/9)

Joe Ryan (5-3, 2.81 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 8.44 K/9) CLE Starting Pitcher: Aaron Civale (2-3, 7.84 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 8.71 K/9)

Aaron Civale (2-3, 7.84 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 8.71 K/9) Last 10: MIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CLE is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

MIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CLE is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIN is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. CLE is 4-4-2 in their last 10 games.

MIN is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. CLE is 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIN averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. CLE averaged 4.5 runs scored.

MIN averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. CLE averaged 4.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIN allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 4 runs.

MIN allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 4 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Philadelphia Phillies (36-32) @ Texas Rangers (31-35), 8:05 p.m. ET

TEX Starting Pitcher: Martin Pérez (4-2, 2.1 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 7.19 K/9)

Martin Pérez (4-2, 2.1 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 7.19 K/9) PHI Starting Pitcher: Kyle Gibson (4-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 7.82 K/9)

Kyle Gibson (4-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 7.82 K/9) Last 10: TEX is 5-5 in their last 10 games. PHI is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

TEX is 5-5 in their last 10 games. PHI is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: TEX is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

TEX is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: TEX averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 4.8 runs scored.

TEX averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 4.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TEX allowed 6.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.8 runs.

TEX allowed 6.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.8 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Seattle Mariners (29-39) @ Oakland Athletics (23-45), 9:40 p.m. ET

OAK Starting Pitcher: James Kaprielian (0-4, 6.32 ERA, 1.5 WHIP, 5.88 K/9)

James Kaprielian (0-4, 6.32 ERA, 1.5 WHIP, 5.88 K/9) SEA Starting Pitcher: Marco Gonzales (3-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 5.24 K/9)

Marco Gonzales (3-7, 3.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 5.24 K/9) Last 10: OAK is 3-7 in their last 10 games. SEA is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

OAK is 3-7 in their last 10 games. SEA is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: OAK is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. SEA is 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

OAK is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. SEA is 2-8-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: OAK averaged 3 runs scored in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 2.5 runs scored.

OAK averaged 3 runs scored in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 2.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: OAK allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 3.2 runs.

OAK allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 3.2 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-37) @ San Diego Padres (42-27), 9:40 p.m. ET

SD Starting Pitcher: Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 9.37 K/9)

Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 9.37 K/9) ARI Starting Pitcher: Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.91 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 8.31 K/9)

Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.91 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 8.31 K/9) Last 10: SD is 5-5 in their last 10 games. ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

SD is 5-5 in their last 10 games. ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SD is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

SD is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SD averaged 6 runs scored in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 4.8 runs scored.

SD averaged 6 runs scored in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 4.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SD allowed 4.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 4.4 runs.

SD allowed 4.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 4.4 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Staff Best Bets:

Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games:

