MLB odds and best bets for July 22nd

After taking a few weeks off for personal reasons, we were back yesterday as the MLB returned from the All-Star break. We went 4-0 on the small slate last night, so we’ll look to keep building on that tonight.

MLB Best Bets for July 22nd

New York Yankees (64-30) @ Baltimore Orioles (46-46), 7:05 p.m. ET

NYY Starting Pitcher: Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 7.36 K/9)

BAL Starting Pitcher: Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 6.22 K/9)

Last 10: BAL is 8-2 in their last 10 games. NYY is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. NYY is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 6.5 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 5.2 runs.

BAL allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 5.2 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Miami Marlins (43-49) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (39-54), 7:05 p.m. ET

MIA Starting Pitcher: Braxton Garrett (1-3, 3.70 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 8.71 K/9)

PIT Starting Pitcher: Zach Thompson (3-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 6.27 K/9)

Last 10: PIT is 5-5 (50%) in their last 10 games. MIA is 3-7 (30%) in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: PIT is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. MIA is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: PIT averaged 3.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 1.8 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PIT allowed 4.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 4.3 runs.

PIT allowed 4.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 4.3 runs. MLB Best Bet:

San Diego Padres (52-42) @ New York Mets (58-35), 7:10 p.m. ET

NYM Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer (6-1, 2.22 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 11.74 K/9)

SD Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish (8-4, 3.41 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 8.31 K/9)

Last 10: NYM is 6-4 in their last 10 games. SD is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: NYM is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. SD is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: NYM averaged 3.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. SD averaged 3.7 runs scored

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYM allowed 2.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 5.5 runs.

NYM allowed 2.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 5.5 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Los Angeles Angels (39-53) @ Atlanta Braves (56-38), 7:20 p.m. ET

ATL Starting Pitcher: Charlie Morton (5-4, 4.46 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 10.36 K/9)

LAA Starting Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani (9-4, 2.38 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 12.72 K/9)

Last 10: ATL is 7-3 in their last 10 games. LAA is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: ATL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: ATL averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAA averaged 3.1 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ATL allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 4.7 runs.

ATL allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 4.7 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Colorado Rockies (43-50) @ Milwaukee Brewers (50-43), 8:10 p.m. ET

MIL Starting Pitcher: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.14 ERA, 0.9 WHIP, 11.4 K/9)

COL Starting Pitcher: Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.95 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 5.10 K/9)

Last 10: MIL is 3-7 in their last 10 games. COL is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: MIL is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. COL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: MIL averaged 3.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 5.7 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIL allowed 4.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 4.6 runs.

MIL allowed 4.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 4.6 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Cleveland Guardians (46-44) @ Chicago White Sox (46-46), 8:10 p.m. ET

CHW Starting Pitcher: Lucas Giolito (6-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.4 WHIP, 10.39 K/9)

CLE Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill (7-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 5.63 K/9)

Last 10: CHW is 7-3 in their last 10 games. CLE is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: CHW is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. CLE is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: CHW averaged 5.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. CLE averaged 5 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHW allowed 2.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 2.9 runs.

CHW allowed 2.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 2.9 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Tampa Bay Rays (51-31) @ Kansas City Royals (36-56), 8:10 p.m. ET

KC Starting Pitcher: Brad Keller (5-9, 3.96 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 6.17 K/9)

TB Starting Pitcher: Drew Rasmussen (5-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 7.68 K/9)

Last 10: KC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: KC is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. TB is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: KC averaged 3.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. TB averaged 4.8 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: KC allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 4.4 runs.

KC allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 4.4 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Texas Rangers (42-49) @ Oakland Athletics (33-62), 9:40 p.m. ET

OAK Starting Pitcher: Cole Irvin (4-7, 3.21 ERA, 1.1 WHIP, 5.85 K/9)

TEX Starting Pitcher: Spencer Howard (1-1, 6.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 7.84 K/9)

Last 10: OAK is 5-5 in their last 10 games. TEX is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: OAK is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: OAK averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 5.6 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: OAK allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 6 runs.

OAK allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 6 runs. MLB Best Bet:

