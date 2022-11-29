2022 World Cup: November 30th schedule, best bets, odds, how to watch

World Cup action continues on Wednesday with four games from groups C and D to decide who will advance to the knockout stages of the tournament. We have the full schedule for the day, as well as breakdowns and our best bet for each match.

Australia vs Denmark

Date: Wednesday, November 30th

Wednesday, November 30th Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

Australia Denmark 38th FIFA Ranking 10th Beat Peru in Play-in Qualification Group F Winners in UEFA 5 Previous World Cup Appearances 5 Round of 16 (2006) Best Finish Quarterfinals (1998) +170 Odds to make knockout stage -225

Betting Info

SPREAD: Denmark -1.5 (+145), Australia +1.5 (-180)

Denmark -1.5 (+145), Australia +1.5 (-180) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (over -105 or under -115)

2.5 goals (over -105 or under -115) MONEY LINE: Australia (+600), Denmark (-200) Draw (+340)

Best Bet:

I was high on Denmark coming into the World Cup, but they just haven’t looked great so far. Australia just needs a tie here to advance to the next round, so it’s highly likely they play a defensive style and put pressure on a Danish attack that has yet to score in the first half. Denmark is the better team here and they have a sense of urgency, which should help their attack a bit; however, I don’t see this being a really high-scoring affair, so I’ll take under 2.5 goals (-115).

France vs Tunisia

Date: Wednesday, November 30th

Wednesday, November 30th Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Channel: FOX

Match Details

France Tunisia 4th FIFA Ranking 30th Group D winner in UEFA Qualification Beat Mali in CAF 3rd Round 15 Previous World Cup Appearances 5 Champions (1998, 2018) Best Finish Group Stage Already qualified Odds to make knockout stage +2800

Betting Info

SPREAD: France -1.5 (+120), Tunisia +1.5 (-150)

France -1.5 (+120), Tunisia +1.5 (-150) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-120 over or +100 under)

2.5 goals (-120 over or +100 under) MONEY LINE: France (-235), Tunisia (+700) Draw (+360)

Best Bet:

France has very little play for here, so I expect to see a lot of reserves in action, but even with that being the case, they will still be the far better side. Tunisia will push all out to try and score since they need a win, which should open up counter chances for France, which is why I like this game to go over 2.5 goals (-120).

Argentina vs Poland

Date: Wednesday, November 30th

Wednesday, November 30th Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Match Details

Argentina Poland 3rd FIFA Ranking 26th 2nd place in CONMEBOL Qualification Beat Sweden in UEFA Play-in 17 Previous World Cup Appearances 7 Champions (1978, 1986) Best Finish 3rd place (1974, 1982) -500 Odds to make knockout stage -250

Betting Info

SPREAD: Argentina -1.5 (+145), Poland +1.5 (-180)

Argentina -1.5 (+145), Poland +1.5 (-180) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (+120 over or -150 under)

2.5 goals (+120 over or -150 under) MONEY LINE: Argentina (-205), Poland (+650) Draw (+320)

Best Bet:

Both of these teams will be looking to compete as Argentina can advance with only a draw if Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia by no more than three goals, but they likely won’t want to rely on that. Poland will advance with a win or a draw, so they will likely play this one cautiously. Poland has really struggled to score in this World Cup and will likely try to frustrate Argentina with physical defense. I think that will work for a bit, so I’ll bet on a first-half draw (+110) before Argentina likely nets a second-half goal.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Date: Wednesday, November 30th

Wednesday, November 30th Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

Saudi Arabia Mexico 51st FIFA Ranking 13th Group B winner in AFC Qualification 2nd place in CONCACAF 5 Previous World Cup Appearances 16 Round of 16 (1994) Best Finish Quarterfinals (1970, 1986) +225 Odds to make knockout stage +275

Betting Info

SPREAD: Mexico -0.5 (-150), Saudi Arabia +0.5 (+120)

Mexico -0.5 (-150), Saudi Arabia +0.5 (+120) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-120 over or -105 under)

2.5 goals (-120 over or -105 under) MONEY LINE: Mexico (-145), Saudi Arabia (+380) Draw (+310)

Best Bet:

Saudi Arabia will advance to the knockout rounds with a win, while Mexico needs a win and Argentina to beat Poland by multiple goals. However, scoring goals has been a problem for Mexico, which has yet to do so this World Cup. Both teams will likely push forward, hoping to score and win, but only Saudi Arabia has proven capable of doing that so far, so I like Saudi Arabia +0.5 (+120) here.

