Syracuse to face Pitt at Yankee Stadium marking 100th anniversary of 1st college football game

The Syracuse Orange will be back at Yankee Stadium this fall to face Pittsburgh to celebrate the first-ever college football game held at the original Yankee Stadium in 1923.

The game will take place on Nov. 11 as the Yankees mark the 100th anniversary of the original Yankee Stadium this year. Ticket information and the kickoff time will be announced closer to the date of the game.

“We look forward to celebrating this significant anniversary involving Pitt, Syracuse and the Yankees,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D., said in a statement. “This is an incredible milestone in college football and we appreciate the cooperation of our tremendous partners to make this a special opportunity for our student-athletes, programs and fans. Yankee Stadium has a rich history of hosting college football games and we’re proud to add this game to its tradition.”

Syracuse and Pitt played the first-ever college football game in the famed Bronx venue on Oct. 20, 1923, when Syracuse beat Pitt 3-0. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the original Yankee Stadium, which opened on April 18, 1923.

The building closed following the 2008 Yankees season and was demolished in 2010.

“While we can’t bring back Babe Ruth, who hit the first home run at the original Yankee Stadium in 1923, we can bring back Pitt and Syracuse to celebrate 100 years of college football at the home of the Yankees,” Mark Holtzman, Yankees Vice President of Non-Baseball Sports Events, said in a statement. “Syracuse and Pittsburgh have brought tremendous fan and alumni support in their prior games at the Stadium, and the atmosphere should be fantastic at that time of the year. Based on both teams’ strong outlooks for 2023, we are looking forward to hosting another classic matchup on our stage in the Bronx.”

Syracuse has played in the Bronx quite a bit more than Pitt over the years, despite its historic connection to the original venue. The Orange played in the most recent Bad Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota and have played a total of 10 times at the old and new Yankee Stadium.

Pitt will be playing in just its fourth game between the two Yankee Stadiums, with their only visit to the current one being back in 2016 in a Pinstripe Bowl loss to Northwestern. Pitt and Syracuse have played one another every year dating back to 1955.

