mac it. After nearly 80 years in the artisanal cheese business, the Murray's brand is branching out with its first fast-casual outpost dedicated to the cheesiest of dishes. Murray's Mac & Cheese in Greenwich Village, opening Friday, caters to the neighboring college crowd (and others with cheese-prone palates). The customizable menu features six made-to-order bowls, with nearly two dozen topping options and 10 cheese varieties -- including one exclusive to Murray's. The chef recommends the carbonara, French onion and BBQ macaroni and cheeses, but his favorite on the menu is still the classic comfort dish with broccoli mixed in. "It's definitely the quality of our products that sets us apart," he says. "I've been to quite a few other restaurants in the city, some that specialize just in mac and cheese, and I was so underwhelmed by the cheese flavor that was frankly hard to find."

see it. You can belt out "Shallow" at the piano in this replica of the "A Star Is Born" living room -- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper not included. Dolby's SoHo pop-up has transformed into a cinema experience, with eight rooms reminiscent of some of the past year's favorite films. Aside from the popular "Star" lounge, there's a fully functioning "BlackkKlansman" cafe and a makeshift "Bohemian Rhapsody" stage. Branded as "The Contenders," the free pop-up space, located at 477 Broadway, also features an in-house cinema, a red carpet and Dolby Atmos DJ booth with an immersive 360-degree sound system. It'll be around through March 10.

watch it. Before he arrived at Brooklyn's Plymouth Church in December, Seattle resident Scott Pratt thought his ancestors were Scottish. But as he sat in the church's pew, he learned that he is actually the descendant of a slave who passed through Plymouth when it was a stop on the Underground Railroad. Pratt was among six people from across the country who learned about their ancestry on film that day for a new documentary called "Railroad Ties," by Ancestry and SundanceTV; stream it for free at ancestry.com. In the doc, the relative strangers are taken on a tour of the church -- including its historic basement. Arriving largely by water and always under the cover of night, their ancestors would have stayed in that dark basement, spending one or two nights underneath low ceilings until they moved on. "After learning your ancestor escaped slavery and wound up in this basement while en route to Canada -- it's an emotional experience," Sacha Jenkins, the film's director, told us.

eat it. There is a cake for every celebration, but this one is dessert royalty 👑. The New Orleans-style king cake and French galette des Rois are in high demand between Epiphany (Jan. 6) and Mardi Gras (March 5). The former is decorated with the royal purple, green and gold of Mardi Gras, while the other is a puff pastry with a custard-y filling. Both contain small figurines like a baby or a crown and are quite "scrummy," as Mary Berry from "The Great British Bake Off" would say. We spoke with Olivier Dessyn's Mille-feuille Bakery & Cafe, which has been filling orders for its galette de Rois since December. "People have been calling like crazy," says Matthew Parker, an employee at Mille-feuille. "They were in very high demand before [Epiphany] came, and after. It's beyond delicious." Don't believe him? Try it for yourself at that bakery or the many others offering the seasonal confection. Or, get social and head to a Mardi Gras party like the one at Root & Bone, which is serving king cakes (if you get the piece with the baby, tell your friend you're royalty for a day) and Louisiana favorites like shrimp po'boys for dinner. Beads, babies and all -- Mardi Gras is on the way, so don't miss out. And there's certainly no need to wait until March 5 to let le bon ton roula.