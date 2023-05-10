5 available free agents the Giants could consider

The Giants have been plenty busy during the offseason and there still be a move or two up general manager Joe Schoen’s sleaves before all is said and done.

New York has been given pretty high marks for its offseason with sound additions that have filled key needs after the surprise run to the playoffs last season. The same can be said for the players that Schoen drafted last month.

That doesn’t mean Schoen won’t keep kicking the tires to see if there is anything else that could help the Giants continue to build off of 2022. Here are several names that could be intriguing additions for Big Blue.

Justin Houston, OLB

The 34-year-old had expressed a desire to remain in Baltimore at the beginning of the offseason, but he remains unsigned. The price tag for Houston’s services could be a bit steep too, with Spotrac putting his market value at $5,3 million, but New York could make it work through movement or extensions. Houston has 111.5 career sacks and 583 pressures.

The appeal of playing for Wink Martindale could be there as well. Houston played the last two seasons in Baltimore.

Frank Clark, DE

Clark would be another veteran addition to the defensive line and is coming off a Super Bowl run with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. The defensive end had 39 total tackles, 25 solo and eight for a loss. Clark has shown he can still get to the QB to create chaos and would help improve the Giants’ pass rush when you combine him with Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Kyle Van Noy, OLB

Houston is ranked higher by Pro Football Focus among the top remaining free agents left, but Van Noy could be a reasonably priced option if the Giants want to add another outside linebacker. He presents as a solid depth player for New York, who has 33.5 sacks in 86 career starts.

Marcus Peters, CB

The corner is coming off a season where he was clearly hampered by the injury from the previous season. Peters played 92% of the snap share in 2022, but logged just one interception and allowed seven TDs in coverage. He had made three picks in 2019 and four interceptions in 2020 before an ACL tear sidelined him for all of the 2021 season. He hasn’t drawn the interest that he expected he would and that could mean the Giants could get him at a lower price.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

The Giants wanted him a few years back and now he’s back on the open market. Clowney could be a big help for second-year edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux if he were to come to East Rutherford and he’s a player opposing teams need to respect. He may not be an every-down type of player anymore, but he is still a three-time pro bowler and has racked up 43.0 career sacks.

