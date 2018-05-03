Government-sanctioned places to inject heroin and other illegal drugs would open in New York City under a plan outlined Thursday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The aim is to curb overdose deaths and discourage drug users from using the drugs in public, according to a 148-page study prepared by de Blasio’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

A spokeswoman for de Blasio, Olivia Lapeyrolerie, said that the mayor supports Overdose Prevention Centers as a one-year pilot in up to four spots, including Gowanus in Brooklyn, Midtown West and Washington Heights in Manhattan, and the Longwood section of the Bronx.

But while the places — called “safe-injection sites” or “supervised-injection facilities” — are found elsewhere in the world, such as Canada and Europe, the plan faces regulatory and legal hurdles: The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has called the sites illegal and the state must approve them.

The health department’s study has been long awaited — and delayed. Earlier this week, protesters pushing for the report’s release blocked Broadway in front of City Hall, and some were arrested by the NYPD after refusing to move.

The report was commissioned in 2016 by the City Council, which allocated $100,000 to look at other jurisdictions where the sites are allowed.

Under de Blasio’s plan, both the borough district attorney, who would need to agree to protect users and operators, and the local council member, would need to approve the sites. Afterward, the city “will facilitate a 6-12 month community advisory board . . . to develop ground rules,” the spokeswoman said.