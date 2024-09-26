Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The New York Giants will play host to the Dallas Cowboys tonight on Thursday Night Football and new users who sign up here with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 will unlock a massive offer for the game. This offer comes with a pair of chances for players to earn their first win.

Any new user who signs up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 will activate a $1,000 bet on Caesars. In the event that your first cash bet on Cowboys-Giants loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000.

CeeDee Lamb’s sideline meltdown in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was just one of the things that went wrong for the Cowboys. They’ll look to get back to .500 with a win against a Giants squad that picked up a road win in Cleveland in Week 3. You can wager on tonight’s matchup with a bet of up to $1,000 on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY1000: Get $1K Cowboys-Giants Bet for TNF

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY1000 New User Offer $1,000 Bet On Caesars Caesars Sportsbook States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified On September 26, 2024 Information Confirmed By amNY

When it comes to new user offers, it’s hard to argue against the value of a $1,000 first-bet offer. The $1,000 bet on Caesars will back your wager with bonus bets. These bonus bets will hit your account if your first bet loses, allowing you to turn around and wager on another game.

One thing that’s important to note is that the promo isn’t limited to just game markets. While you can bet on either team to win or cover the spread, you’ll also have the ability to wager on player props. Taking Malik Nabers to score the first TD of the game or Dak Prescott to put up another 350+ passing yard performance could earn you a nice cash profit with a win. A loss, meanwhile, would return a second chance in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY1000

In order to get in on the action with Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll need to register for an account. We’ve outlined the process below:

Click here to set up an account.

to set up an account. Enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000.

Finish registering by providing your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Pick a deposit method like online banking.

Make a $10+ initial deposit.

Head to the Cowboys-Giants game.

Wager up to $1,000.

If your first cash bet settles as a loss, you’ll get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets that you can apply to other games this week. However, if your bet wins, you’ll get back your cash wager along with cash winnings.

Odds Boosts for Thursday Night Football

Caesars Sportsbook has a long list of odds boosts for this week’s action in the NFL and more. Here are some of tonight’s best TNF boosts:

Daniel Jones Over 199.5 Pass Yards & Over 29.5 Rush Yards (+225)

Cowboys Win & CeeDee Lamb Over 99.5 Receiving Yards (+240)

Malik Nabers Over 79.5 Receiving Yards & TD (+300)

Ezekiel Elliott Over 29.5 Rush Yards & TD (+380)

Devin Singletary & Jake Ferguson Each Score TD (+625)

