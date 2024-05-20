DraftKings promo code: No-sweat bet up to $1,500 for any MLB, NHL or NBA game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Start the week with an aggressive wager by activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New customers who register through our links to make a larger bet than usual. Then, you’ll have access to other odds boosts and free contests on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Register through our DraftKings promo code links and make a bet up to $1,500 on any NHL, NBA or MLB game. You’ll get a bonus refund if this wager loses.

There is a special offer that is based on Caitlyn Clark’s performance on Monday night. Win your share of $1 million in prizes if Clark breaks the single game 3’s record against the Sun. This is just one of the unique promotions you can find on the DraftKings app.

If you are looking for options for your first bet, try wagering on Game 7 between the Oilers and Canucks. The Oilers are favored on the road, having the top player on the ice in Connor McDavid. The winner will advance to the conference finals to play the Stars.

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer. Make a no-sweat bet up to $1,500 on basketball, hockey or baseball. If it loses, you’ll get a bonus refund.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB Games on Monday

DraftKings Promo Code Unlock Through Our Links New User Offer No-Sweat Bet Up to $1,500 Bonus Last Verified On May 20, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Your initial wager can be on any of the MLB games on Monday. Here are just some of the matchups.

Padres vs. Braves (Doubleheader)

Brewers vs. Marlins

Mariners vs. Yankees

Orioles vs. Cardinals

Angels vs. Astros

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

The Yankees are off to a great start this season, having a 33-15 record. They will have Marcus Stroman on the mound to start their series with the Mariners. Right now, New York has the third-best odds to win the World Series behind the Dodgers and Braves. There is an MLB early win offer available for Monday. Your moneyline wager will automatically win if the team you bet on ever has a two-run lead.

Bet Up to $1.5K by Activating This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Take these steps to start with the best welcome offer on DraftKings Sportsbook. It is available to all new players in eligible states.

Register here to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Enter the info required to confirm your age and identity. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for geolocation services. Deposit money using PayPal, a debit card, online banking or another accepted payment method. Place a bet up to $1,500.

A losing wager will trigger a bonus refund. A winning bet will earn you back a cash profit and your original stake.

Future Odds for the NBA Finals

The conference finals are now set, so it’s a great time to get in your future wager for the title. First, the Pacers will play the Celtics in Game 1 on Tuesday night, followed by the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The Celtics have the best odds to win the NBA Finals at -150. Then, it’s the Timberwolves (+275), Mavericks (+500) and Pacers (+2500).

Click here to activate the newest DraftKings promo code offer and start with a no-sweat bet up to $1,500. A losing bet will result in a bonus refund that can be applied to any other game this week.

