Mets-Dodgers betting promos: 7 sportsbook offers for NLCS Game 2

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York will be looking for a much different result in Game 2 of the NLCS this evening, and this key matchup figures to mean bettors will be looking for the top Mets-Dodgers betting promos.

Top sportsbooks are offering up thousands of dollars in bonus bets and first wager offers, and with so many options available to baseball fans, we’ve taken on the task of highlighting what you need to know about each, and of course, how to get the offers. When it comes to Mets-Dodgers sportsbook offers, some provide better value than others, some require promo codes, and some are offering more to players than ever.

Let’s get into everything you need to know about the best Mets-Dodgers betting promos.

Mets vs. Dodgers betting promos: ESPN BET, bet365 are highlights

Truthfully, there are about seven strong offers available to new sports bettors that are scattered across the top apps. Some bonuses offer up a bit more than others, but each is strong and worth checking out. That said, ESPN BET and bet365 are probably the two most noteworthy Mets-Dodgers betting promos because of their relatively freshness in the market.

ESPN BET first launched in New York late last month, becoming the 19th state where the app is live. It makes for a natural choice for Mets fans, but ESPN BET promo code AMNY also applies in the other 18 states (including New Jersey as well). Users can get a $1,000 bet reset, getting back bonus bets in case that first bet misfires on the NLCS.

Over at bet365, new users can bet $5 on Mets-Dodgers and automatically receive $200 in bonus bets once that wager settles. This will payout no matter what, meaning the wager doesn’t have to be correct to convey. Alternatively, a $1,000 safety net will return back bonus bets on losing first wagers, making bet365 the only sportsbook that offers users a choice.

5 other Mets-Dodgers sportsbook promos to consider

The additional five brands have long been established in most legal online sports betting markets, but each are doing some interesting new things ahead of and throughout the NLCS this month, so let’s do a quick rundown of these Mets-Dodgers promos.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Look, FanDuel has long been the market leader and the majority of players might already have an account. If you don’t yet, now is a good time. Typically, the sportsbook offers bet $5 get $150 or $200 bonuses, but that offering is currently up to $300. The wager requires it to win, but it can be done on any moneyline, including substantial moneyline favorites.

DraftKings Sportsbook: DraftKings is the other market leader, and its current offer doesn’t have the same upside, but it does have a guaranteed component. Any $5 wager will net back $200 in bonus bets, making it a sure thing Mets-Dodgers betting promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Set off a string of 10 days of bonus bets by getting $100 in bonus bets over each of the next 10 days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus bets. Want to bet baseball daily? Get in on the NHL? Jump into college football and NFL games this week? This is a great way to spread out the bets and bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook: Want to make a big first wager on the NLCS? Caesars has you with up to $1,000 back in bonus bets on losing first wagers.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Select states can turn any $10 wager into $250 in bonus bets while others can lock in a $1,500 first bet offer, making this special the one with the most upside.