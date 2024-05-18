Preakness Stakes betting promos: Get $1k+ bonuses from TwinSpires, FanDuel, DRF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Score over $1,000 in bonus bets from the latest Preakness Stakes betting promos. Join TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, and DRF Bets to receive these offers ahead of Saturday’s must-watch race at Pimlico.

Join TwinSpires here to activate a $400 sign-up bonus. Eligible bettors who sign up for FanDuel Racing here get a No Sweat Preakness Bet worth up to $500. Finally, players who use this link to register for DRF get a $200 deposit match bonus for today’s race and much more.

TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, and DRF have in-app promos to complement their limited-time welcome offers. Get started today and build your bankroll for the Preakness Stakes and more races in the coming days.

2024 Preakness Stakes Odds

The 149th running of the Preakness Stakes should be a thriller from start to finish. Mystik Dan is the betting favorite after Muth was scratched earlier this week. Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby in a photo finish and aims to become the first horse since Justify in 2018 to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown.

Bettors who sign up for TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, and DRF can wager on the following eight horses racing at Pimlico:

(5) Mystik Dan – 5/2

(3) Catching Freedom – 6/1

(9) Imagination – 6/1

(8) Tuscan Gold – 8/1

(6) Seize the Grey – 15/1

(7) Just Steel – 15/1

(1) Mugatu – 20/1

(2) Uncle Heavy – 20/1

Preakness Stakes Betting Promos from TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, DRF

TwinSpires Promo Code AMNY New User Offer $400 Sign-Up Bonus FanDuel Racing Promo Code No Code Required With Our Links New User Offer $500 No Sweat Bet (AR, CA, DE, ID, FL, MN, MT, NH, NM, ND, OR, RI, SD, WA) or $20 No Sweat Bet (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY) DRF Promo Code No Code Required With Our Links New User Offer $200 Deposit Match Bonuses Last Verified On May 18, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Use our links below to qualify for the latest betting promos for the Preakness Stakes. TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing, and DRF Bets give prospective players up to $1,100 in bonuses through this post.

First, activate a $400 TwinSpires sign-up bonus with the code AMNY here. Bettors receive a $100 bonus after every $400 in cumulative wagers within their first 30 days on the app. Keep in mind that TwinSpires’ standard bonus is $200, so our links double the potential payout.

FanDuel Racing customers who register here qualify for a $500 No Sweat Preakness Bet. This straightforward offer refunds a losing wager on the Preakness with up to $500 in bonus bets. If you’re in a state with FanDuel Sportsbook, you can still get a $20 No Sweat Preakness Bet here in addition to a “Bet $5, Get $150” offer on any game.

The final promo from DRF is available here. The Daily Racing Form’s betting app gives new bettors a $200 bonus match following an initial $200 deposit. The offer also includes ten free All Access Player Performance cards outlining a horse’s racing history.

More Offers

Believe it or not, new customers qualify for more than the aforementioned Preakness Stakes betting promos. All three racebooks have additional offers on their app for upcoming races worldwide.

For example, TwinSpires has 15% profit boosts on “Trifecta Tuesday.” FanDuel Racing has “Win Bet Insurance” that refunds a loss in bonus bets if your horse doesn’t win but finishes in the top three. Lastly, DRF Bets has a rewards program that unlocks credit toward PP cards, weekly cashback, and a free monthly subscription to DRF Plus Pro.

18+ in Kentucky or 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.