2022 French Open Men’s Semi-Finals: Schedule, Odds, Free Picks, and More

The 2022 French Open has moved into the semi-finals. After Poland’s Iga Swiatek and the United States’ Coco Gauff advanced to the Women’s Finals with easy wins on Thursday, we’ll turn our attention to the Men’s draw on Friday with two tremendous matches.

As we continue on in the tournament, we’ll give you the day’s schedule, as well as some of our favorite bets for the day.

Just as a primer for those who are new to betting on tennis, you are able to bet on four things:

Moneyline: who will win the match

Game spread: how many total games will one player win by?

Set spread: how many sets will one player win by?

Over/Under: over or under how many total games will be played in the match?

How to Watch:

Date: Friday, June 3rd

Friday, June 3rd Channel: NBC, Peacock, and the Tennis Channel

2022 French Open Schedule and Picks – June 3rd

8:45 AM ET (5) Rafael Nadal (3) Alexander Zverev Best Bet: Under 36.5 total games (-105)

Nadal is the heavy favorite; we know that. He’s the most dominated clay-court player we’ve seen and is coming off a tremendous effort to knock off number one seed Novak Djokovic. Nadal looks to be in fine form this tournament, not dropping a set until his back-to-back five-set thrillers against top-10 seeds.

Meanwhile, Zverev has had a tougher time. He needed four sets to win his second-round match against unranked Sebastien Baez and two tie-breakers to beat Brandon Nakashima in the third round. In fact, he hadn’t even played a ranked player until his quarter-final match against Carlos Alcaraz.

However, he did shock many with his four-set victory over the young Spaniard. Yet, even that was not easy, and I’m just not sure Zverev is playing at a level where he can really challenge Nadal in this setting. Nadal has beaten Zverev in all but one of their clay-court matches over their career meetings, and I expect a four-set victory here, which could help keep us under the total.

11:30 AM ET (8) Casper Ruud (20) Marin Čilić

Best Bet: Marin Čilić to win (+185)

I’m not gonna lie, I’m not entirely sure how Čilić is this kind of underdog. Of the two players, he is playing much better tennis. He hadn’t lost a set before his five-set victory over Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals. Čilić is playing smart tennis and serving with confidence, which will make the veteran tough to beat.

On the other hand, Ruud has looked a little more beatable than we expected in certain matches. The 23-year-old has only played one straight-set match in the 2022 French Open, and after cruising to a 6-1 first set against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, he let the young, unranked player back into the match, losing the second set and needing a tiebreaker to win the third.

Perhaps the nerves are getting to Ruud in those big moments, but if he shows any let-up against a veteran like Čilić, I’m not sure he’s going to be given more chances to get himself back into the match. As a result, I’m backing the veteran who’s in top form.