Anthony Rizzo back in Yankees spring training lineup as back issues continue

Anthony Rizzo was back in the Yankees lineup on Tuesday as New York’s Grapefruit League season continued. Rizzo had been dealing with a “cranky” back that forced him to miss a short spring road trip, but the first baseman told the New York Post he was fine.

Rizzo took batting practice at the Yankees facility in Tampa and acknowledged to the Post that he knows any issues with his back are sure to raise concern. However, the back issues are something he believes will always be there.

“I know it’s always going to cause concern whenever (people hear) a tight back,” Rizzo said. “But it’s not to be really worried about at this time.”

Rizzo dealt with back issues last season at various times and it required him to get an epidural in September, which led to a different issue and a stint on the injured list. The infielder re-signed with the Yankees over the winter on a two-year, $40 million contract and knows that he’ll have to monitor his back throughout the year.

Yankees fans can breathe a sigh of relief that the back — right now — isn’t a major problem considering the blows the Bombers have taken due to injuries. New York’s pitching staff has lost Carlos Rodon, Frankie Montas, Tommy Kahnle and Lou Trivino, while Harrison Bader is also going to be out for a few weeks.

Nestor Cortes will also need a bit of time to recover from a hamstring injury, meaning he could be moved to the back of the Yankees’ starting rotation.