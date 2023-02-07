Anthony Volpe invited to Yankees big league camp

One of the Yankees’ highest touted prospects earned himself an invite to the team’s big league camp.

Anthony Volpe was among the 29 non-roster invitees that were extended an invite to Major League spring training, which will begin later this month in Tampa for the Yankees. Volpe is one of the Bronx Bombers’ most anticipated prospects coming through the system.

Last year he had a .802 OPS with 21 home runs and 50 stolen bases between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is not on the Yankees’ current roster, but he will push to make his MLB debut at some point this season with the Yankees.

As of right now, Gleyber Torres and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are penciled in for second base and shortstop respectively. But Volpe is sure to make the jump to the majors at some point this year and has been working hard on his game during the offseason.

"He's very serious about the things he wants to accomplish this year," Lawson told The Athletic recently. "He's not uptight. He's open to anything and everything with regards to being challenged."

The Yankees have noticed the skill and talent that Volpe possesses and he has been garnering praise up and down the organization.

“Depending on who you ask, he’s ready yesterday, he’s ready tomorrow,” Vice President of Player Development Kevin Reese said on the YES Network in December. “He’s a great kid who is always looking to help the team any way he can and he’s ready. I think it’s a combination of general skills and ability on the field, but also a calmness that you don’t see from young players very often.

“Like (Oswald) Peraza, he’s stolen a ton of bases, he’s hit for power, he fits in with whatever group it is — players from different backgrounds, even pitchers, who position players don’t like hanging out with too much. He hits in really well and I think he’ll fit in on the big-league club when the time comes.”

Outfielder Jasson Dominguez and catcher Austin Wells were also among the 29 names on the non-roster invitee list.

