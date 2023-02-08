Ben Simmons’ limited shots becoming concerning for Nets

Tuesday night was not the return that Ben Simmons or the Nets had hoped for. Far from it.

Things have not gotten much better for the Nets guard, who the organization had hoped would find the form that once made him a star in Philadelphia. Instead his tenure this season has continued to be plagued by injury issues and inconsistencies in his game.

On Tuesday Simmons had just two points, six assists and four turnovers in 26:30 on the court in his first game after missing five games with left knee soreness. That’s without mentioning the fact that he took just two shots the entire game.

It’s become part of a larger, more concerning trend this season for Simmons. In his last seven games, he has registered double-digit shot attempts just once — a 4-for-10 shooting night against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 17 — and has only had a handful of games where the shot attempts reached double digits.

Simmons was never going to be a prolific shooter and, in fairness, the Nets weren’t demanding him to be this year. However, the absence of Kevin Durant forced the situation to change a bit and Simmons needed to show a bit more consistency in his game.

The Nets star would show flashes of the aggressive style of basketball that he can play, but it wasn’t sustained for extended periods of time. Even his shooting has been there at times, however, it has never been consistent enough.

Simmons had one of his best shooting stretches in mid-November when he shot 82% from the field during a six-game stretch, which made it seem like perhaps he was turning the corner.

The Nets guard is well aware that he needs to play and the injuries have not made that task easier. Simmons is still working his way back after offseason back surgery which has only added to issues in other areas of his body.

“Back surgery is not a light thing so it takes time. Back surgery you’re affected everywhere. Your knees. So it’s just something I gotta stay on top of. I’ve been saying it from the start. There’s gonna be ups and downs. … I’m not gonna be the same player I was a few years ago. That’s gonna take time to get back.”

He’s been dealing with soreness in his left knee during the course of the season and then in a stroke of bad luck looked as though he twisted his ankle in the Nets’ loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Simmons finished out the game and told reporters in the Nets locker room afterward that he would “take an ankle sprain over anything with the knee or back.”

The situation with Simmons has only added to the Nets’ list of ongoing issues. Brooklyn has been competitive, even without Kevin Durant, but they’re at a crossroads of sorts following the trade of Kyrie Irving and the unknown future of Durant with the franchise.

And even if they wanted to end their time with Simmons, his trade value less than 24 hours away from the deadline is little to none.

For more Nets coverage, visit amNY.com and our affiliate site at TheBrooklynGame.com