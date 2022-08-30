Davis Webb among final roster cuts as Giants turn focus to regular season

Davis Webb may have had a standout training camp and preseason, but it still wasn’t enough to avoid being cut as the Giants trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday.

Webb had helped lead the Giants on fourth-quarter scoring drives in the final two games of the preseason, including a game-winning one in Week 2 against the Bengals, and the third-stringer had shown a command of the offense throughout camp. Still, with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor firmly entrenched as the team’s two QBs and roster spots needed elsewhere, Webb was on the wrong end of the numbers game for New York.

The position wasn’t unfamiliar territory for Webb having been cut by the Giants in the past, but following Sunday’s preseason finale against the Jets, he had spoken about how he felt this had been the best preseason he’s had.

“I think that’s a credit to the offensive line and the coaches,” Webb said. “(Offensive Coordinator Mike) Kafka did a great job calling plays. It was a lot of fun this preseason. Hopefully it works out.”

When all was said and done, Webb had gone 60-of-81 passing for 458 yards with three touchdowns and not a single interception. Webb made the decision to come downstate to give it a go with the Giants after turning down a coaching job in Buffalo, where new Giants head coach Brian Daboll had been the offensive coordinator previously.

Certainly part of the appeal for Webb was getting the chance to play in a system he was familiar with having been on the Bills’ practice squad for the previous three seasons. Webb also had the desire to give playing another go before give the coaching ranks a whirl.

“The main thing is that you have two contracts to keep playing: here and Buffalo,” Webb told amNewYork earlier in camp. “To walk away from that and kind of not knowing how that will play out will be regrettable by the time you turn 30, 40, or 50. You can coach until you are old. Pete Carroll is getting older and there are a lot of coaches who have coached a long, long time. I’m not saying that I’m going to do that, but that’s always going to be there. Playing won’t be.

“I think exhausting as much as I can, and putting in the best I have until they tell me I’m done is the best way to do it.”

Among the other Giants cuts, Austin Allen, Darren Evans, Jashaun Corbin, Alex Bachman and Jaylon Moore all found themselves on the out with the team. Bachman had also had a strong camp and he had created quite the duo with Webb during the preseason.

Additionally, the Giants named 10 captains for the upcoming year,. Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas were captains for the offense, while Xavier McKinney, Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence and Julian Love have the role on the defensive side of the ball.

Casey Kreiter, Graham Gano and Cam Brown were named captains for special teams. The Giants decided by taking a team vote on Tuesday morning.