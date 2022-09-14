Giants’ Aaron Robinson to miss clash with Panthers after having appendix removed

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Giants defense took another hit on Wednesday when head coach Brian Daboll announced that corner Aaron Robinson would not play on Sunday after he had his appendix removed.

Robinson would not be able to recover in time for the Week 2 matchup with the Carolina Panthers and Daboll was unsure if the procedure could force him to miss more than just this week’s game. Daboll said that it would be determined this week who will take the spot that is now vacant because of Robinson’s procedure.

Darnay Holmes and rookie Cor’Dale Flott are both options to fill the spot during Week 2. Fabian Moreau and Zyon Gilbert are both on the practice squad as well and could also be utilized over the weekend.

“It will just be like all the other positions that we’ve done,” Daboll said. “We have guys on the roster, whether on the practice squad that are going to compete. Flott, Moreau, (Nick) McCloud we’ll see where he is at. Zyan, (Justin) Lyne, so we’ve got a group in there that will work to compete and we’ll end up picking like we usually do. Friday evening usually.”

Robinson had been coming off a good showing in the first week of the season lining up across from Adoree’ Jackson. The 23-year-old corner had five tackles — four of which were solo — and defended against one pass during the Giants’ win over the Tennessee Titans.

For more New York Giants news, turn to AMNY.com

He was on the field for 62 of the 65 snaps and was given a 73.4 grade by Pro Football Focus for his effort. Robinson had struggled a bit during the preseason, but seemed to shake those issues as New York pulled off the surprise win.

Robison moved into the starting lineup this season after the Giants had to part ways with James Bradberry due to salary cap issues.