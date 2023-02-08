Jericho Sims accepts invitation to 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Jericho Sims will join his teammates Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes at All-Star Weekend after accepting an invitation to the Slam Dunk Contest.

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims has committed to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sims has emerged as a rotational big man for the Knicks this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2023

A spot opened up for Sims when Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe withdrew to “focus on the second half of the season.” By taking his spot Sims joins Houston’s KJ Martin, New Orleans’ Trey Murphy, and G League’s Mac McClung as the Slam Dunk Contest participants.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

The second-year center is averaging 3.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 15.7 minutes; however, he has taken on a bigger role since Mitchell Robinson went down with a fractured finger. In those 11 games, Sims has averaged 25.6 minutes, pouring in 4.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.

Even though Sims has not been a revelation on the court, his athleticism has always stood out. Despite being 6’10” he registered a 44.5-inch max vertical leap at the NBA Combine, which is tied for the second-best in the history of event, and his 37-inch standing vert is a top-15 mark historically as well.

Jericho Sims is UNREAL… 6ft 10 with a 45 Inch Vertical Leap, man Looks like he's dunking on an 8 Foot Rim 👀 pic.twitter.com/xJyUxXFwyN — Mike Korzemba (@mikekorz) July 14, 2021

Sims will join Randle, Grimes, and Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant at the NBA All-Star Weekend, even though it appears fairly certain that Durant will pull out of the event due to his MCL sprain. Perhaps opening up a spot for New York’s Jalen Brunson, who could also take the spot vacated by Kyrie Irving, who was recently traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference.

Randle was also selected to the All-Star game, while Quentin Grimes was named to the Rising Stars Game. On Tuesday, Grimes was selected by Coach Joakim Noah as the 15th overall pick in the Rising Stars Game. The second-year pro is averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists on 45.3% shooting, and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

It’s the last time the Knicks have had three players represent them at All-Star Weekend since 2016-17 when Carmelo Anthony made the All-Star Game and both Kristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez were named to the Rising Stars Challenge.

For more Knicks content like this Jericho Sims article, visit amNY Sports