Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Knicks

Jericho Sims accepts invitation to 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Knicks center Jericho Sims hangs on the rim after dunking the ball for a basket against the Denver Nuggets.
Knicks center Jericho Sims hangs on the rim after dunking the ball for a basket against the Denver Nuggets.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Jericho Sims will join his teammates Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes at All-Star Weekend after accepting an invitation to the Slam Dunk Contest. 

A spot opened up for Sims when Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe withdrew to “focus on the second half of the season.” By taking his spot Sims joins Houston’s KJ Martin, New Orleans’ Trey Murphy, and G League’s Mac McClung as the Slam Dunk Contest participants.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER!

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.$1,000
FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER

The second-year center is averaging 3.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 15.7 minutes; however, he has taken on a bigger role since Mitchell Robinson went down with a fractured finger. In those 11 games, Sims has averaged 25.6 minutes, pouring in 4.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. 

Even though Sims has not been a revelation on the court, his athleticism has always stood out. Despite being 6’10” he registered a 44.5-inch max vertical leap at the NBA Combine, which is tied for the second-best in the history of event, and his 37-inch standing vert is a top-15 mark historically as well.

Sims will join Randle, Grimes, and Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant at the NBA All-Star Weekend, even though it appears fairly certain that Durant will pull out of the event due to his MCL sprain. Perhaps opening up a spot for New York’s Jalen Brunson, who could also take the spot vacated by Kyrie Irving, who was recently traded to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference

Randle was also selected to the All-Star game, while Quentin Grimes was named to the Rising Stars Game. On Tuesday, Grimes was selected by Coach Joakim Noah as the 15th overall pick in the Rising Stars Game. The second-year pro is averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists on 45.3% shooting, and 35.4% from beyond the arc. 

It’s the last time the Knicks have had three players represent them at All-Star Weekend since 2016-17 when Carmelo Anthony made the All-Star Game and both Kristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez were named to the Rising Stars Challenge. 

  • CAESARS ALL STATES (EXCEPT MD & OH)

    UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

    BET NOW
  • CAESARS OHIO

    $1,500 FIRST BET CAESARS!

    BET NOW
  • CAESARS MARYLAND

    $1,500 BET ON CAESARS OR $100 BET CREDIT

    BET NOW

  • OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

For more Knicks content like this Jericho Sims article, visit amNY Sports

Jericho Sims Knicks
Jericho Sims dunks during a game for the New York Knicks (wikimedia commons)

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC