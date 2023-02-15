Pete Alonso tight-lipped about potential Mets contract extension: ‘I don’t know’ what future holds

All Pete Alonso knows is that he’s a member of the New York Mets for the 2023 season. And that’s all he’s trying to focus on right now.

“I just don’t feel comfortable talking about any contractual stuff,” Alonso said (h/t SNY). “And if you have any questions in that regard, you can always ask my agent.”

The 28-year-old slugger is under team control for the next two seasons, but his future with the team has become an obvious talking point considering lengthy deals were given out to retain Edwin Diaz (five years, $102 million), Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million), and extend Jeff McNeil (four years, $50 million).

The deals pulled off by owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler has only made an extension for Alonso the next logical step.

“There’s a lot of speculation, but for me, I’m just really happy to be here,” Alonso continued. “I’m really happy to be a Met and I’m really looking forward to this year. I really want to come here and just work hard and focus on the 2023 season at hand.

“This is a really special group of guys. I love this team, I love representing the city of New York, I love representing the New York Mets, and it’s a great place to play.”

Alonso is in line for a major payday, regardless. Since his debut in 2019, he leads Major League Baseball with 146 home runs. That included a record 53 in his rookie season and 40 last season — making him the first Mets player ever with multiple 40-home-run seasons.

“For me, I’m just really happy with where I’m at and regarding the future, I don’t know what it holds,” Alonso said. “So, for me, I’m a New York Met in 2023 and I’m really happy and really stoked to be here. We have a hell of a team and it’s going to be a really exciting season.”

Another monster season in 2023 will only increase his price tag — and it’s only natural that there might be some thoughts about hitting the open market to spark a bidding war for his services. However, Alonso still isn’t ready to think that far into the future yet.

"I just know that I'm a New York Met in 2023 and I'm really happy and fortunate to be here," he reiterated. "I love the city and I love the fanbase and I love being here… any speculation or anything in the future, I don't know, but I love it here."

