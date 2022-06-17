MLB Daily Dish: Best Bets for June 17th

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we give you our MLB best bets for the day.

Below you’ll find the games we think give you the best chance at betting wins. We’ll show you the starting pitcher matchups, recent performance trends for both teams, and then provide our betting insight for that game.

We’re cruising into the weekend with a 25-7 record in our MLB bets this week, so we’ll look to end the weekend on a high note.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms and check out our sign-up deals at the bottom of the article.

MLB Best Bets for June 17

Tampa Bay Rays (35-28) @ Baltimore Orioles (28-37), 6:05 p.m. ET

BAL Starting Pitcher: Dean Kremer (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 4.82 K/9)

Dean Kremer (1-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 4.82 K/9) TB Starting Pitcher: Shane Baz (0-1, 19.29 ERA, 2.57 WHIP, 7.71 K/9)

Shane Baz (0-1, 19.29 ERA, 2.57 WHIP, 7.71 K/9) Last 10: BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. TB is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. TB is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. TB is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. TB is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 5.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. TB averaged 4.1 runs scored.

BAL averaged 5.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. TB averaged 4.1 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 5.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.5 runs.

BAL allowed 5.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.5 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Milwaukee Brewers (35-30) @ Cincinnati Reds (23-40), 6:40 p.m. ET

CIN Starting Pitcher: Hunter Greene (3-7, 5.1 ERA, 1.3 WHIP, 11.85 K/9)

Hunter Greene (3-7, 5.1 ERA, 1.3 WHIP, 11.85 K/9) MIL Starting Pitcher: Eric Lauer (5-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 9.78 K/9)

Eric Lauer (5-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, 9.78 K/9) Last 10: CIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games. MIL is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: CIN is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIL is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

CIN is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIL is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CIN averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 3.8 runs scored.

CIN averaged 5 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 3.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CIN allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 5.8 runs.

CIN allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 5.8 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Texas Rangers (30-33) @ Detroit Tigers (24-39), 8:40 p.m. ET

DET Starting Pitcher: Tarik Skubal (5-3, 2.71 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 9.69 K/9)

Tarik Skubal (5-3, 2.71 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 9.69 K/9) TEX Starting Pitcher: Jon Gray (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 9.87 K/9)

Jon Gray (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 9.87 K/9) Last 10: DET is 3-7 in their last 10 games. TEX is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

DET is 3-7 in their last 10 games. TEX is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: DET is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

DET is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: DET averaged 2.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.4 runs scored.

DET averaged 2.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.4 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: DET allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 5.3 runs.

DET allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 5.3 runs. MLB Best Bet:

San Diego Padres (41-24) @ Colorado Rockies (27-37), 8:40 p.m. ET

COL Starting Pitcher: Kyle Freeland (2-5, 4.39 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 6.58 K/9)

Kyle Freeland (2-5, 4.39 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 6.58 K/9) SD Starting Pitcher: MacKenzie Gore (4-2, 2.5 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 10.73 K/9)

MacKenzie Gore (4-2, 2.5 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 10.73 K/9) Last 10: COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. SD is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

COL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. SD is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: COL is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. SD is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

COL is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. SD is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: COL averaged 3.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. SD averaged 7.6 runs scored.

COL averaged 3.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. SD averaged 7.6 runs scored. Last 10 – Score Allowed: COL allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 2.8 runs.

COL allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 2.8 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Arizona Diamondbacks (30-35) @ Minnesota Twins (37-28), 9:40 p.m. ET

ARI Starting Pitcher: Madison Bumgarner (2-6, 3.5 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 6.3 K/9) MIN Starting Pitcher: Devin Smeltzer (3-0, 2.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 4.24 K/9) Last 10: ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games. MIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: ARI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: ARI averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIN averaged 5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ARI allowed 5.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 4.9 runs. MLB Best Bet:



