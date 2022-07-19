Tony DeAngelo speaks out on 4-year stint in NY: ‘I don’t think that was the way it should have went down’

Tony DeAngelo played in four seasons for the New York Rangers, and played in a total of 167 games.

DeAngelo had numerous on-ice issues while repeatedly benched over the course of four years due to “maturity issues” by then-head coach David Quinn.

Following a 5-4 overtime loss in 2021, DeAngelo got into a physical altercation with goaltender Alexander Geogriev. The Rangers placed DeAngelo on waivers. Later on that year, New York bought out the controversial defenseman and he later signed with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Now with the Philadelphia Flyers, DeAngelo is speaking out about his time with the Rangers. While he took responsibility for how it ended, the 26 year old was not pleased with how he was moved to Carolina.

“I don’t think that was the way it should have went down.” DeAngelo said on Cam and Strick Podcast. “I think I should have just been traded.”

DeAngelo’s Past Off-Ice Issues

The defenseman also went on to accuse the media of publishing false stories, particularly surrounding K’Andre Miller.

“It was a completely false story…but I didn’t like how there was no backup for me from the team…they wanted to get rid of me so bad.” DeAngelo said regarding rumors about a strained relationship with Miller.

The Rangers, for their part, did refute the reports of bullying surrounding Miller and their former defender.

“That is 100 percent false,” then-team president John Davidson said. “There is no truth to it whatsoever. And for people to write things like, other people to digest it is just wrong. It’s sad, actually.”

Regardless, the now-Flyer felt that he was being buried on the team’s depth chart on purpose after numerous false allegations. It got to the point where the defenseman was just looking to find ways to play again.

“If I have to sit out the year…I offered to terminate my own contract to play again. I wanted to play.” DeAngelo added.

DeAngelo was part of a Hurricanes team that fell to the Rangers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Finals in seven games. The 27 year old was then traded to the Philadelphia Flyers just a couple of weeks ago in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, a third-round pick in the 2023 draft, and a second-round pick in the 2024 draft.

New York could not be reached for comment when asked about the DeAngelo accusations.

