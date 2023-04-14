BRONX — Anthony Volpe was still smiling ear to ear after the Yankees dropped their second consecutive game to the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Even with the rough loss, Volpe had every right to be beaming having crushed his first big league home run in the first inning.

It was just the latest milestone that the 21-year-old rookie has checked off his list in the first two weeks of his major league career. The Yankees did fall 4-3 to the Twins for their second consecutive loss.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

“It was a pretty special moment that I got to share with the guys and everyone,” Volpe said of the first-inning blast to left field. “I think that’s what made it super special, but I don’t think it really sunk in until an inning or two later.”

It was made even more special because his family was in the crowd and then moments later Aaron Judge sent a solo shot to right center for his fifth home run of the season. The two shared a moment, first after Volpe crossed home plate and the pair connected on a leaping high five.

Then in the dugout, as Volpe stood at the railing with a wide grin, Judge came up behind him and gave him a bear hug in celebration of the moment.

“I think how it all happened and then(Judge) going back to back,” Volpe responded when asked what he’d remember most about the home run. “I think too just how great of teammates I’m fortunate to play with over the last couple of weeks. So many guy have had so many conversations about hitting and different stuff like that. Where they’re just knowledgeable and experienced about the game that, even just that at-bat I call back to yesterday I talked to (Harrison) Bader about a couple of things.

“Today I talked to (Josh Donaldson) about some stuff I was working on. Just super fortunate to be on this team in this clubhouse with this group of guys.”

Friday’s home run will quiet some of the heat that Volpe was getting from some that had anticipated a hotter start considering the spring that he had. The shortstop entered Friday’s game with a batting line of .158/.256/.237 and had gone 3 for 24 with 10 strikeouts.

The loss was the second game that Volpe has been given a chance to bat in the leadoff spot in the lineup and both times he has hit for an extra-base hit. Volpe chalked up the success to it just being part of the ups and downs of baseball. Though has felt his adjustments at the plate have started to pay off.

“I think regardless of any of the results I definitely feel a lot better in the box,” Volpe said. “A lot better on my checks, on my takes, Stuff like that. As long the process is good, I feel like (if) I’m making adjustments then I feel like the results and everything else will take care of itself.”

As the organization’s top prospect and the No. 3 ranked prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, the first inning on Friday night felt like it could be a small look into what the future could hold for the Yankees. Judge is already the face of the franchise and known for his power-hitting, while Volpe is expected to develop into a star of his own.

Volpe hadn’t given much thought to the idea, but manager Aaron Boone expounded a little more on the notion.

“You’re just kind of competing. You certainly feel the environment, though, it’s pretty cool,” Boone said. “But I don’t know if I’m looking at it like that.”

Carlos Correa dampened the mood by driving home the go-ahead runs in the top of the 8th inning as the Yankees allowed a 3-1 lead to disappear.