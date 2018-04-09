Immigration Customs and Enforcement agents detained an immigrant at a Bronx courthouse Monday morning, minutes after his case was dismissed, his attorney said.

Following the man’s arrest, hundreds of Legal Aid and Bronx Defenders attorneys walked out of the Bronx County Hall of Justice on East 161st Street and Morris Avenue to demand ICE agents be barred from carrying out warrants on New York court property.

The client, who is from Jamaica, had been charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight, in which both he and the other person involved were arrested, Legal Aid Staff Attorney Casey Dalporto said. He has no prior criminal record.

HAPPENING NOW: LAS and @BronxDefenders attorneys, are outside the Bronx #HallofJustice protesting yet another #ICE courthouse client arrest. #ICEout — The Legal Aid Society (@LegalAidNYC) April 9, 2018

He reported to court Monday morning and his case was dismissed, Dalporto said. But ICE agents were at the court waiting for his case to be called and detained him as he walked out, she said.

The presence of ICE agents at courthouses is “causing a chaotic environment,” Dalporto said.

“My client in this case was also a victim,” she added. “His case was dismissed and he’s still a victim in the other case.”

This arrest comes three days after a Panamanian man was detained at the Brooklyn criminal courthouse. Attorneys also protested after that arrest.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Monday’s case, but has said previously that agents are complying with court policies and that the agency “makes efforts to exhaust all other avenues before effecting a courthouse arrest.”