The NYPD has directed all department anti-crime units to undergo enhanced tactical training as cohesive teams in the wake of a friendly fire shooting that claimed the life of Officer Brian Mulkeen on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

The new training is aimed at getting officers familiar with how their partners react in a shooting situation, and will kick off next week, officials said.

Mulkeen, officials said, was killed by friendly fire during a violent struggle with an armed suspect in the Bronx early Sunday. He was the second NYPD to die by friendly fire this year. In February, NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, 42, of Calverton, died after he was hit by friendly fire as he and other officers responded to a robbery in Queens.

Mulkeen, 33, lived in Westchester County and had been a police officer for more than six years. He was shot near a public housing complex in the Edenwald section of the Bronx, while working in plainclothes on an anti-crime patrol, NYPD officials said. Mulkeen died at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Two bullets fired from the guns of his fellow officers struck Mulkeen as he struggled on the ground with the suspect Antonio Williams, NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill told reporters.

According to police, officers shot and killed Williams, 27, as he attempted to grab Mulkeen’s weapon in the struggle.

O’Neill said Mulkeen retained possession of his weapon throughout the struggle with Williams and discharged it five times. It remained unclear Monday whether any of those rounds hit Williams, the police commissioner said.

O'Neill had said a total of 15 rounds — including the five fired by Mulkeen — were discharged in a span of 10 seconds. Investigators recovered a .32 caliber revolver officials said Williams was carrying when he ran from Mulkeen and other officers before the struggle, according to police.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation and there will be a review of body camera footage recorded by five of the officers, O'Neill said. Mulkeen didn’t have a chance to activate his camera, the commissioner said.

In February after Simonsen’s death, O’Neill said the NYPD did an after-action assessment about police tactics and he expected that would happen again in the friendly-fire killing of Mulkeen.

“With every incident which happens with the NYPD there is opportunity to learn,” O’Neill said. “We will take a look at this.”

A wake for Mulkeen was being held Thursday afternoon in Monroe. His funeral is scheduled for Friday, also in Monroe.