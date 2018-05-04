LATEST PAPER
Offshore drilling ban in New York proposed by Cuomo

Legislation would forbid drilling or drilling equipment

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed legislation to ban

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed legislation to ban offshore drilling in New York on Friday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is proposing legislation to ban offshore drilling from New York State’s waters, according to his spokeswoman.

The federal government could still drill beyond the state’s waters, which extend three miles out. But the legislation Cuomo plans to introduce Friday would also bar drilling equipment from the state’s coastline, effectively forcing any infrastructure into other jurisdictions, the spokeswoman said.

Cuomo is scheduled to deliver a speech Friday morning announcing the ban.

The Trump administration has proposed opening nearly all of America’s coastal waters to gas and oil drilling.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

