2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs Celtics Game 4 Preview, Odds, and Pick

Boston took a lead in the 2022 NBA Finals by beating the Warriors 116-110 in the series’ first game in Boston. With all three games so far being decided by 12 points or more, is Game 4 going to be the first truly close game we’ve seen in this series?

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

GOLDEN STATE STAT BOSTON 113.7 (1st) Points Per Game 106.8 (8th) 108.5 (7th) Points Allowed Per Game 101.7 (3rd) 38.3% (3rd) 3PT Shooting % 37.3% (5th) 37.5% (12th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 32.9% (3rd) 13.9 (12th) Turnovers per game 13.5 (9th)

Celtics Playoff leaders:

Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38.3% 3PT

26.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38.3% 3PT Jaylen Brown, G. – 22.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 38.1% 3PT

22.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 38.1% 3PT Al Horford, F. – 12.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.5 BPG, 52% FG

Warriors Playoff Leaders: Stephen Curry, PG: 26.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 40% 3PT

26.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 40% 3PT Klay Thompson, SG: 19.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.4 APG, 38.6% 3PT

19.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.4 APG, 38.6% 3PT Andrew Wiggins, SF: 15.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.6 APG, 47.4% FG

Key Injuries:

Stephen Curry, Golden State: Probable (foot)

Probable (foot) Andre Iguodala, Golden State: Questionable (Neck)

