2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs Celtics Game 4 Preview, Odds, and Pick

Boston took a lead in the 2022 NBA Finals by beating the Warriors 116-110 in the series’ first game in Boston. With all three games so far being decided by 12 points or more, is Game 4 going to be the first truly close game we’ve seen in this series?
Playoff Tale of the Tape:
|GOLDEN STATE
|STAT
|BOSTON
|113.7 (1st)
|Points Per Game
|106.8 (8th)
|108.5 (7th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|101.7 (3rd)
|38.3% (3rd)
|3PT Shooting %
|37.3% (5th)
|37.5% (12th)
|Opponent 3PT Shooting %
|32.9% (3rd)
|13.9 (12th)
|Turnovers per game
|13.5 (9th)
Celtics Playoff leaders:
- Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38.3% 3PT
- Jaylen Brown, G. – 22.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 38.1% 3PT
- Al Horford, F. – 12.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.5 BPG, 52% FG
Warriors Playoff Leaders:
- Stephen Curry, PG: 26.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 40% 3PT
- Klay Thompson, SG: 19.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.4 APG, 38.6% 3PT
- Andrew Wiggins, SF: 15.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.6 APG, 47.4% FG
Key Injuries:
- Stephen Curry, Golden State: Probable (foot)
- Andre Iguodala, Golden State: Questionable (Neck)
Game 4 Prediction and Free Pick:
- Let’s get the biggest news out of the way first: it appears Stephen Curry avoided any major damage to his left foot from the injury suffered on Wednesday night and is likely to play on Friday. Perhaps more importantly, he also won’t even need an MRI, which suggests that the doctors aren’t worried about any major sprain or tear, etc. While we can’t be fully sure he’ll be 100%, this news seems to indicate that he will at least be close.
- The bad news for the Warriors is that the shooting performances from everybody other than Curry remain inconsistent. Yes, Klay Thompson finished with 25 points, but he was also just 5-13 from beyond the arc in the game. Jordan Poole has also become less of a factor on offense, scoring just ten points on 4-8 shooting, but hitting just 1-4 from deep.
- Perhaps more troubling is that the Warriors really only have Poole and Otto Porter Jr. making any real contributors off the bench, and even that has been minimal. Gary Payton II may not be fully recovered from the injury suffered in the Memphis series because, while we thought he would be a defensive asset in this series, he played just 11 minutes in Game 3 and the Warriors were a -13 with him on the court.
- However, Boston is also essentially operating with a seven-man rotation, with Grant Williams and Derrick White being the only major contributors off the bench. Yet, this has been their M.O. for much of the regular season, so it’s business as usual to an extent because their depth pieces have proven they can step up when needed.
- The bigger news for Boston has been the improved health of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III. Smart was able to play 39 minutes in Game 3, scoring 24 points on 8-17 from the field while adding seven rebounds and five assists. He has also continued to play hard-nosed defense, but it’s the defense of Williams III that has really been a difference-maker. The big man finished with eight points on Wednesday but added ten rebounds, four blocks, and three steals. His presence in the middle of the court is making it hard for Golden State to attack the basket and since they play small ball with no real inside threat, it’s forcing them into some bad shots from deep.
- The Warriors will need somebody besides Curry and Thompson to step up on Friday. Draymond Green has brought them little on offense in this series, and Andrew Wiggins’ ability to attack the basket has been neutralized to a certain extent. One of those two guys or Jordan Poole will need a big game if the Warriors are going to avoid losing another game in Boston.
- Last 5 – Against The Spread: BOS is 3-2-0 ATS in their last 5 games. GS is 2-3-0 ATS.
- Last 5 – Over/Under: BOS is 3-2-0 on the O/U in their last 5 games. GS is 4-1-0.
- Last 5 – Score: BOS averaged 105.4 points scored in their last 5 games. GS averaged 108.8 points scored.
- Last 5 – Points Allowed: BOS allowed 104.4 points on average in their last 5 games. GS allowed 110.6 points.
