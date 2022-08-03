Aaron Boone reveals when Frankie Montas will make his Yankees debut

Yankees fans will only have to wait a few more days to see the newly acquired Frankie Montas on the mound.

Manager Aaron Boone said on Wednesday that Montas will join the team in St. Louis on Saturday and is expected to make his debut on Sunday in the series finale with the Cardinals. The Yankees will likely go with Nestor Cortes on Friday to start, Domingo German on Saturday and Montas on Sunday.

The Yankees placed Montas on the bereavement list on Wednesday while he was dealing with a family matter.

Montas last pitched on July 26 when the Oakland Athletics faced the Houston Astros. He threw five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and striking out four.

Boone said that the new Yankees starter was going to throw a bullpen session in Arizona on Wednesday.

“He threw a bullpen I know a few days ago because he was scheduled to pitch on Monday or Tuesday,” the Yankees manager said. “So he’s going to throw another bullpen today with the hopes he’ll get to us Saturday afternoon and be ready on Sunday.”

Montas was acquired by the Yankees on Monday night before the series opener against the Seattle Mariners in a deal that also brought reliever Lou Trivino to the Bronx.

